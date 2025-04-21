Luis Diaz's intentions regarding his Liverpool future have been revealed

The intentions of Luis Diaz amid rampant speculation he’ll leave Liverpool this summer have become clear, and there’s also clarity on what’s in store for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez too.

Liverpool are one step away from winning the Premier League, though the headlines at Anfield this season have revolved around who will and won’t be there next season.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both penned two-year extensions and will add to their glittering legacies on Merseyside.

The third of Liverpool’s out-of-contract trio, Alexander-Arnold, is yet to officially choose between remaining with the Reds or joining Real Madrid.

However, the right-back isn’t the only major Liverpool star whose future is in the spotlight. According to Fabrizio Romano, Luis Diaz – whose contract runs until 2027 – has concrete chances to leave the club this summer amid interest from Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League.

But according to a fresh update from TBR Football, Diaz has already reached a decision on his future and his intention is to STAY at Anfield.

They state ‘Diaz wants a new deal from Liverpool, sooner rather than later.

‘The Colombian’s constant demands for a new contract have been heard by Anfield bosses and they are open to discussing fresh terms this summer.’

That tallies with a recent report from Football Insider who claimed that after ironing out agreements with Van Dijk and Salah, Liverpool have now turned their attention to Diaz and plan to hold ‘showdown talks.’

But while Diaz wants to stay and there is clearly a willingness from Liverpool to extend, much will depend on the numbers put forward.

Diaz pockets just £55,000-a-week at present, and while that is obviously not an insignificant sum, it is well below what you’d expect a regular starter at a league-leading side to earn.

The 28-year-old can earn much more than Liverpool will be prepared to pay if moving to Saudi Arabia in particular.

And per TBR Football, Diaz is open leaving Liverpool this summer if the club don’t put a satisfactory new contract on the table. As mentioned, his preference is to stay, but only if he’s properly rewarded with a handy pay rise.

In the event Liverpool and Diaz do part ways, TEAMtalk understands a bid of around £60m can seal a deal.

That level of sum won’t pose a problem for Saudi dealmakers, with the spotlight now on Liverpool and what level of salary they’re prepared to pay.

What about Nunez and Alexander-Arnold?

Nunez, meanwhile, is almost certain to leave Liverpool at season’s end.

Taking to X over the weekend, transfer guru Romano wrote: “The plan is clear since February and it hasn’t changed: Darwin Nunez, expected to leave Liverpool in the summer.

“After offer turned down by the club in January from Al Nassr, all options will be considered in the upcoming months. Darwin, also open to new chapter.”

Doubling down on those claims on YouTube, Romano said: “I told you in February Darwin Nunez is going to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window. And today I can confirm once again this is the clear direction of the story.

“Darwin Nunez is expected to go. Darwin Nunez is expected to try something new and is ready for a new chapter.

“Darwin can leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window and is fully expected to do so.”

Romano concluded by touching on Diaz’s situation too.

“Luis Diaz is a possibility to go,” added the trusted reporter. “He’s in the list of Saudi clubs, but it’s not guaranteed yet, it’s still a strong possibility.

“For Darwin Nunez it’s almost a guarantee that he will leave Liverpool if nothing crazy happens. He’s expected to go and try a new chapter.”

Regarding Alexander-Arnold, the belief is Real Madrid being on the cusp of changing managers – Xabi Alonso is the hot favourite to succeed Carlo Ancelotti – will NOT affect their free agent swoop.

A deal that will take Alexander-Arnold to the Bernabeu is almost complete and not the upcoming managerial change or Van Dijk and Salah staying will change that.

Romano explained: “This (Real Madrid changing manager), according to my information, is not having an impact on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Because the agreement between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid – yet to be completed in terms of signing the contract but verbally at the final stages – that story remains absolutely valid.

“So Trent didn’t negotiate for a specific [Real Madrid] coach. Trent negotiated with Real Madrid and the Real Madrid proposal was for Alexander-Arnold not depending on the coach situation.

“So Real Madrid absolutely want to complete a deal with Alexander-Arnold and trust Alexander-Arnold as a really important signing for the summer transfer window. That remains the case.”

And after scoring the winner against Leicester on Sunday, Alexander-Arnold refused to be drawn into a conversation on his future when interviewed post-match.

“Look, obviously like I said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation, I’m not going to go into details. But these days like today are always special,” he told Sky Sports.

“Scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles, being in title races, they’re special moments that will live with me forever and I’m glad to be a part of them.”

