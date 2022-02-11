Michael Owen and the rest of the BT Sport pundits were left ‘drooling’ over Luis Diaz’s performance following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Leicester on Thursday night.

The Colombian winger was handing his first Premier League start against the Foxes and did not disappoint with a dazzling display as Diogo Jota scored twice in the victory of Brendan Rodgers’ side at Anfield.

Diaz, with Mo Salah watching on from the bench, showed plenty of attacking threat to leave Owen, Rio Ferdinand and Robbie Savage awestruck.

“‘Do you know what, we were just drooling over him after 15 minutes,” former Liverpool striker Owen said at half-time.

“He hasn’t done anything in particular where you think ‘wow he’s created an unbelievable chance’ but I love his sharpness.

“He looks quick, he looks lively, he presses the ball, he doesn’t mind committing players running at them and beating them.

“As I say, none of these clips you think ‘wow’ but I think he looks like a Liverpool player.

“He really does look like he’s going to fit into this team like a glove.

“A brilliant player that we’ve seen before and already in a fleeting appearance so far he looks like he suits that red shirt.”

New wonderkid on Liverpool’s radar

Meanwhile, Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho is not the only teenager Liverpool want to sign as they are reportedly targeting an Argentine wonderkid.

Attacking midfielder Carvalho had been in line for an Anfield transfer during January. The Reds had an initial £5million offer rejected before coming back with an improved bid, which was accepted by Fulham on deadline day.

Liverpool quickly got to work on a deal but did not send the transfer sheets through in time. As such, Carvalho will spend the rest of the campaign at Craven Cottage.

However, Liverpool are still the frontrunners to land him and have restarted discussions over a summer move. The 19-year-old will be a free agent as his contract expires on June 30, though Jurgen Klopp’s side could still pay Fulham a small fee.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Carvalho has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool and Klopp is pushing his club to finalise the deal.

The England youth international is not the only impressive youngster in their sights. The Sun provide a report claiming Argentine starlet Facundo Farias is also on their radar.

He is the same age as Carvalho and can play pretty much anywhere in attack. That includes centre-forward, attacking midfield, on either wing or as a shadow striker.

Liverpool target is gaining plenty of experience

Farias is already an important part of CA Colon’s team in the Argentine top flight. He made 35 appearances last season, registering five goals and seven assists.

The report provides a recent interview from Farias’ agent, in which he claims Liverpool are set to make contact.

“I’m waiting for a video call from Liverpool,” the representative said. “I have to talk to them because they want to buy him.”

Liverpool are not the only club to hold an interest as Boca Juniors have scouted Farias in recent months.

The agent added: “No one has called me from either Boca or Colon. I know they were in Buenos Aires for [Boca striker] Ramon Abila.

“If they contact me, we will make a decision. If Boca comes to buy and it suits them for the future of Facu and Colon, we will see.”

