Liverpool could accelerate their plans for long-term target Antony to avoid missing out on another attacking reinforcement, a report states.

The evolution of Liverpool’s attack is well underway. For the majority of Jurgen Klopp’s reign, the front three has been made up of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

But Diogo Jota arrived in 2020 and has seemingly usurped Firmino in the pecking order. Then, in January 2022, they added Luis Diaz from Porto.

He has made a good first impression and will generally compete with Mane on the left. But Liverpool may not be finished there with their attacking transition.

All three of Salah, Firmino and Mane are out of contract in 2023. There are plans to extend all their deals, but it could be a big investment – particularly for the in-form Salah.

The Egyptian winger is the one they most want to keep, but they will still be looking to the future anyway.

And according to 90min, one player they have in mind to strengthen their attack even further is Antony.

The Brazilian winger generally plays on the right-hand side and cuts onto his left foot, like Salah. He has been with Ajax since 2020.

This season, he has 11 goals and eight assists from 25 appearances in all competitions. That form has encouraged Liverpool to retain their interest, which dates back to when he was at Sao Paulo.

And 90min write that they could mirror the strategy that saw them sign Diaz in January, by noting interest from elsewhere and speeding up their own plans.

Liverpool battling Chelsea and Manchester duo

Liverpool were originally intending to bid for Diaz in the summer. However, when Tottenham tried to take him in January, the Reds preponed their plans.

Now, they could make an earlier move for Antony, after learning he is also of interest to Chelsea, Manchester United and Man City.

The queue is also extending to Italy and Spain, but Antony’s preference would be the Premier League.

Therefore, it could be a four-way battle for his signature. His contract with Ajax, incidentally, runs until 2025.

But the Dutch club are aware they could lose him this summer, putting Premier League clubs on alert.

Antony to add to Liverpool attacking depth

If Liverpool can win the race for Antony, their strength in depth in attack would be guaranteed – almost regardless of what follows with Salah, Firmino and Mane.

Their preference will be to keep all three if possible, forming an exciting attacking department with Jota and Diaz. Whether Antony would be another element, or a replacement, remains to be seen.

As stated, Salah’s contract could be a costly one for Liverpool – but what they would lose on the pitch from selling him could be worse.

Therefore, they will try to extend his terms, which means they may have to make another sacrifice. Indeed, there have been growing fears about Mane leaving.

The AFCON winner would apparently be open to playing in Spain. As such, a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona could be on the cards.

Liverpool will hope not, but are planning ahead anyway, with their famous attacking trident all in or approaching their 30s.

Adding younger competition like 21-year-old Antony should safeguard them for years to come, either way.

