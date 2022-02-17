Sadio Mane in awe at Luis Diaz Liverpool impact, but stands firm over chances of being usurped

Sadio Mane has insisted that he does not see new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz as competition for his place, rather a chance to improve his own game.

Mane has nailed down the role on the left wing in manager Jurgen Klopp’s system at Anfield with distinction. Indeed, he has netted 107 goals and supplied 44 assists in 246 games for the Reds.

And along with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the trio have fired Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory.

However, signs of change in the Reds’ front line have recently emerged. Diogo Jota arrived in September 2020 from Wolves and has firmly stamped his mark on the team.

What’s more, Colombia international Diaz arrived from Porto in January. Playing on the left like Mane, he has impressed in his three appearances so far, notching an assist on his debut.

Jota and Diaz, both 25, represent the more long-term future of Liverpool’s attack. Mane, Firmino and Salah will all be 30 by next summer. Furthermore, their contracts, as it stands, will expire at the end of next season.

But for Mane, the Senegal star is only focusing on what Diaz’s arrival can do for his own game in the months to come.

“I’ve spent two, three days with him and he’s a very, very nice guy,” Mane told CBS Sports ahead of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Inter on Wednesday.

Liverpool face season-defining run of games before international break Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces a season-defining run of fixtures before the international break at the end of March.

“For sure he will do great for Liverpool because he’s so, so talented and he’s very humble. A very hard-working player.

“I don’t see it as competition. I see it as making each other better players. If you want to be a great team you need these kinds of players.

“We are really happy to have these kinds of players and for sure, we’re going to win and Liverpool will win from it.”

The Reds are still in four competitions this season and Mane added that Diaz can help the club in their hunt for more silverware.

“You think about the Champions League and Premier League…which is great for us as players and for the club, and for the fans,” the 29-year-old added.

“I think everyone knows Klopp is a great manager. He is used to this situation, making sure everyone is happy, and for sure he will keep doing the same.”

Luis Diaz proving exciting Mane alternative

Mane started the Champions League last 16 first leg win over Inter and headed over the bar from a free-kick in the first half.

Indeed, he and Liverpool’s attack were not at their best for much of the game.

However, Diaz replaced the Senegal international on the left wing in the second half and helped change the game.

His direct runs caused problems and his pressing was also excellent.

As such, he is already proving a fantastic option for Klopp, as the manager predicted.