Luis Diaz stuns Liverpool teammate Alisson by putting on a show in front of his weeping father against Brazil

Luis Diaz scored twice against Liverpool teammate Alisson as Colombia stunned Brazil 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier, days after his father was released by kidnappers.

The Liverpool forward netted twice in four minutes late in the second half, watched by his weeping father Luiz Manuel Diaz who was held for 12 days before his release last week.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli had put Brazil in front after just four minutes before Diaz‘s heroics turned the game around.

After the game, Alisson and Diaz also shared a beautiful moment.

The Reds stopper came up to the Colombian and gave him a big, long hug. The two then exchanged a few words with each other before parting ways.

Colombia’s first win over Brazil for eight years lifts them into third in the South American qualifying table with Brazil, who suffered a second successive defeat in the competition, down to fifth.

Luis Díaz scored a brace in Colombia’s comeback win against Brazil. His father who was recently rescued from kidnappers in Colombia was in attendance. This is how he reacted when his son hit the game winner in Barranquilla 🇨🇴 🥹pic.twitter.com/mnqoGtqmhx — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) November 17, 2023

On a night of surprises, goals from Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez saw Uruguay beat Argentina 2-0.

Lionel Messi struggled to impose himself, hitting the crossbar in the second half as Argentina’s 100% record since lifting the World Cup was ended.

Uruguay’s win lifts them to second in the table, two points behind Argentina.

And speaking after the game, Messi told TyC Sports: “They are a strong and physical team and played with more intensity. We struggled mightily to find ourselves and our game.

“We never felt comfortable, didn’t find a way to end up with the ball or the control of the actions, were not able to have long possessions, didn’t create chances and played the game that they wanted, in their rhythm. They are a physical team that bring a lot of danger in the counter-attacks and they showed that with the goals they scored.”

Venezuela are in fourth after a goalless draw with Ecuador, Chile and Paraguay also drawing a blank while Bolivia won the battle of the bottom two with a 2-0 win over Peru.

