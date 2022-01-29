Liverpool are getting an exciting and ready-made addition in Luis Diaz, according to one observer of the Porto winger as the Reds chase his transfer.

The 25-year-old has quickly become one of the key figures of the January transfer window in its final week. Indeed, Tottenham made the first firm approach for him and had a £37.6million bid rejected.

Spurs had continued talks for Diaz until Friday, when Liverpool hijacked the move.

In fact, multiple sources have claimed that the Reds are now in pole position to sign the winger.

The transfer will prove a major coup for Julian Ward, who is succeeding Michael Edwards as Liverpool’s sporting director.

According to Porto journalist Bruna Reis, the move is also a crucial one for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

The reporter revealed that dribbling and taking players on are some of his best traits, attributes key for Klopp’s style of play.

“I think he’ll adapt well,” Reis said. “Obviously the Premier League demands more of a player physically.

“But I think having had that previous experience playing in an intense pressing style under Sergio Conceicao will certainly help.

“Again, we know that the Portuguese league is not at the same level as the Premier League. But he’s had that experience, especially in big, tough games against our rivals Sporting and Benfica and at a European level the Champions League.”

Indeed, Diaz starred for Porto at Anfield in the Champions League in November. He was one of the best players in the first half before Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah secured a 2-0 win for the Reds.

Reis added that Diaz, who has 31 caps for Colombia, has also shown a desire for pressing that Klopp will love.

Luis Diaz perfect for Liverpool

“He’s a very ambitious player, and will leave everything on the pitch every game,” she said.

“But I think Liverpool will benefit from his one-to-one situations a lot. He’s very powerful when it comes to dribbling past players with ease.

“He’s definitely not one to throw in the towel and he gets the whole team behind him. [It] may be a different case at Liverpool with all the quality players Klopp has at his disposal but you won’t see him give up easily even when things may not be going in his favour.

“It’s incredible to see his willingness and power he possesses, towards the end of the game, he’s chasing the ball back at his own half and just doesn’t slow down or stop!”

Diaz moved to Porto from his native Colombia in the summer of 2019.

Since then, he has 41 goals in 125 goals for the club, including 14 in 18 league games this term.