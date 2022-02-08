Luis Diaz told of ‘clear code’ he must follow to guarantee lengthy Liverpool success

Luis Diaz has been backed to enjoy a lengthy Liverpool career as long as he follows one tactical “code” of English football – and one off-the-pitch piece of advice.

Liverpool made Luis Diaz their only signing of the January transfer window. Signing the winger from Porto, the Reds bolstered their ranks with more powerful competition for Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

They will be hoping Diaz can replicate the impact of Diogo Jota after his 2020 arrival. Indeed, the ex-Wolves wide man arrived as support to the main front three but has since muscled his way into the starting XI on a regular basis.

The early signs from Diaz have been positive. On his debut, he played a role in one of Liverpool’s goals in their FA Cup win over Cardiff, even though he was not credited with an assist.

The Colombia international will now hope to build up his form and carry on from where he left off in Portugal. He was in the midst of a 16-goal season for Porto.

One man who thinks Diaz can succeed at Liverpool is former Colombia and Middlesbrough striker Hamilton Ricard.

The 25-year-old’s direct approach should make him a seamless fit, his compatriot claims.

“A guy who has all the conditions to succeed in Liverpool and in the English League. He’s always been quick, going to the front,” Ricard told Futbolred.

“There is a clear code, that the first pass is forward; if it is not possible, to the side; if it is not possible there either, the last option is to throw it backwards. It’s a code they have there.”

‘The player must concentrate’

Away from the pitch, Ricard then advised Diaz to focus on his football and not on social media, to ensure he fully integrates in the English game.

Should all go to plan, the forward should then keep the famous front three on their toes.

Ricard added: “[I hope] that Luis Diaz is going to play football, that he concentrates on growing as a player. On being more powerful, faster, just playing ball, that the rest will be given.

“That he is not going to be careless in social networks; the English do not like that. Let him focus on playing football and he’s going to have Brits eating out of his hand for life.

“The player must concentrate 100%, because that is what he gives. Everything that Luis Diaz has achieved has been for the ball, changing the life of his family, it was for the ball. Not because of his followers, not because of his social media or talking.

“I don’t know if he will need more muscle mass. But the fact of playing with Mane, Salah, Firmino, with them, he will grow much more. They will take advantage of him and he will take advantage of them.”

Harvey Elliott backs Luis Diaz to get even better

On the same day as Diaz’s debut, Harvey Elliott made his long-awaited return from injury for Liverpool.

Speaking after the game, the teenager backed his new teammate to be a success at Anfield. In fact, Elliott described Diaz as a “world-class” addition to the Liverpool squad.

He told LFC TV: “You can see that he’s got exceptional talent and he’s a top guy as well. We’re all around him, supporting him and we’re all there if he needs.

“I’m sure he will show what he’s about. He showed glimpses today. To come on next to him was a proud moment for myself as well because he’s, in my opinion, a world-class player.

“He’s only going to get better playing for Liverpool, playing in front of these fans.

“It’s exciting to see what the years could bring with him. I’m sure he will go on and show the world what he’s capable of doing.”

