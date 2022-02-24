Luis Diaz will likely hit double figures for Liverpool goals before the end of his first half-season at the club, according to one pundit.

The winger has made an instant impact following his January arrival from Porto. He hit the ground running with his debut performance against Cardiff in the FA Cup, but has gone from strength to strength.

He subsequently netted his first Liverpool goal in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Norwich. Manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that he has not had to teach Diaz much about fitting into his style of attacking.

And despite immediately showing the defensive desire to press that Klopp wants, the German added that there is a lot more to come from that side of the winger’s game.

Diaz again impressed in Wednesday’s 6-0 thrashing of Leeds. Despite not scoring amid the rout, former Liverpool star Harry Kewell backed the winger for goals – and plenty at that.

“When you’re playing for Liverpool at the moment, you’re looking at your front line and you always want goals,” the Australian told Premier League Productions.

“They’re picking and choosing, they’ve got three or four people now that are over 10 goals.

“It won’t be long until Luis Diaz is in double figures – probably this season. They’re looking good and I wouldn’t want to be playing Liverpool any time soon.”

Real Madrid interested in Sadio Mane on cut price deal Liverpool may be forced to sell Sadio Mane this summer with Real Madrid interested in signing Senegal international

Diaz initially looked like he would provide competition on the left wing for Sadio Mane. However, the pair have started the two matches together, with Mane down the middle.

Mane got himself a brace against Leeds, as did Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s two strikes came from the penalty spot in the first half, while Mane netted both of his after the break.

Virgil van Dijk added Liverpool’s sixth from a corner late on and Tim Sherwood has claimed that the Reds cannot lose Salah or Van Dijk to injury as they battle Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Van Dijk, Salah, Diaz vital for Liverpool

The Reds closed the gap to leaders City to three points, with 12 games left in the season – including a clash between the pair at the Etihad Stadium in April.

“I don’t think Man City are dependent on any one player, one or two players. I’d rather be leading [the league],” Sherwood said.

“I think if Van Dijk or Mo Salah got injured, even though they’ve got Diaz now and they’ve got Mane, I think they’d miss them two.

“For Man City, I don’t care who they miss, someone else can come in. Yes it’s a blip, we’re all looking at the result against Tottenham but forget that. Look at what they’ve done previously.

“Liverpool share the goals out but so do Man City, they can score from anywhere and all over the pitch they share the goals out.

“They’ve been the course and distance, so have Liverpool. That’s what makes it intriguing going on until the end of the season. This is going to be brilliant.”

Liverpool return to action on Sunday when facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.