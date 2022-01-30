The consequence of a Luis Diaz transfer on the future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool has been revealed, while the Colombian has been pictured wearing Reds attire.

Liverpool are in the final stretch as they seek to bolster their forward line with the addition of Luis Diaz. A team was despatched to South America to conduct the 25-year-old’s medical with Diaz currently on international duty. And per Fabrizio Romano, the first part of Diaz’s medical has now been completed.

Once all the finishing touches have been applied, Diaz will complete a £37.5m transfer with a further £12.5m earmarked in add-ons down the line. Diaz will sign a five-and-a-half-year deal running until 2027.

Reports have indicated Liverpool acted six months early after interest from Tottenham and Man Utd this month. Diaz had been Jurgen Klopp’s No1 target for the summer, and it was left to incoming Reds transfer chief Julian Ward to forge a deal early.

By all accounts, Ward has been successful, and the first images of Diaz wearing Liverpool attire have surfaced on Twitter.

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra posted a snap of Diaz wearing Liverpool’s training top while holding this season’s shirt.

Fabrizio Romano also tweeted a picture of Diaz in Liverpool colours.

Here’s new Liverpool signing Luís Diaz after completing first part of medical in Argentina, ready to pen his contract until June 2027. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFC Agreement reached between clubs for €40m guaranteed fee upfront plus €20m add ons. Paperworks to be completed soon. Here-we-go 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kzMnvhUmdi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

While not officially confirmed just yet, Diaz’s assumed arrival will add yet more firepower to Klopp’s fearsome front line.

And with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all out of contract in 18 months’ time, it looks smart business on several fronts.

Liverpool are understood to be keen to tie Salah in particular down to a new contract. The Egyptian has looked better than ever this season, though his reported £400,000-per-week salary demands are making owners FSG pause for thought.

Liverpool playing ‘hardball’ with Mo Salah

Now, according to the Mirror, Diaz’s potential arrival signals Liverpool will refuse to bow to Salah’s demands.

In their words, the Mirror write Liverpool will ‘continue to play hardball with Mo Salah’.

Diaz is right-footed and operates primarily from the left flank. As such, he could conceivably be seen as the long-term successor to Sadio Mane.

As such, one school of thought suggests it may be Mane – not Salah – who is not retained beyond his current contract.

Why Tottenham’s Luis Diaz move collapsed explained

Meanwhile, a report has given an intriguing reason as to why Luis Diaz is on the verge of joining Liverpool rather than Tottenham.

Sport Witness, citing Portuguese newspaper Record, attempt to explain why Diaz will link up with Jurgen Klopp, rather than Antonio Conte.

They claim the involvement of renowned agent Jorge Mendes caused problems, and in particular ‘friction’ with another representative.

Liverpool beat Spurs to signing Luis Diaz from Porto Tottenham will miss out on Luis Diaz as Liverpool reignite their interest in the winger

Mendes gave Paratici the idea of landing Diaz from Porto. But the Portuguese club had already handed the goalscorer’s agent, Raul Costa, the ‘mandate’ to complete a deal.

This meant the agent fee, worth 10 per cent, would have been doubled in any transfer to Tottenham.

As Liverpool had no agreement with Mendes, their offer was less complex, allowing it to go through more quickly.

