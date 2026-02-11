Gabriel Agbonlahor has named the two players that Liverpool are missing, as Arne Slot’s side face a battle to finish in the Champions League places in the Premier League table this season.

Liverpool splashed the cash in the summer of 2025, signing the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez, among others. The defending Premier League champions were expected to become better, but they are now sixth in the table – out of the title race and in danger of missing out on the Champions League places.

There were outgoings at Liverpool last summer, too, with winger Luis Diaz leaving for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid signing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot – who is facing the sack at the end of the season – did not want Diaz to leave, but the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), made the decision because of financial reasons.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Liverpool should have kept hold of Diaz, pointing out that the 29-year-old Colombia international winger has scored 13 goals and given nine assists in the Bundesliga for Bayern this season.

Diaz has also scored three goals and given one assist in six Champions League appearances for Bayern this season.

During his time at Liverpool, Diaz scored 41 goals and gave 23 assists in 148 appearances.

Despite being a winger by trade, the Colombian also operated as a centre-forward at times.

Diaz’s hard work and commitment endeared him to the Liverpool fans.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (9:34am, February 11, 2026): “You know, who they miss? Luis Diaz.

“13 goals, eight assists in 20 Bundesliga games this season.

“They miss him like you won’t believe, the way he pressed.

“How he pressed, non-stop. He was a good replacement for Mane, and they have left Diaz go and they haven’t replaced him.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool are missing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Agbonlahor has also said that Liverpool are missing Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold turned down multiple offers of a new contract from Liverpool to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2025.

The right-back already had a deal in place with Madrid over a free transfer, before the Spanish giants decided to pay a fee to Liverpool to get him out of his contract early so that he could play for them at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The talkSPORT pundit added: “The biggest player they miss is Trent.

“I remember speaking to John Barnes on this show, probably three months ago.

“He said, no, no, they are not missing Trent, it’s collective.

“I am, like, okay, I won’t argue with you, John, legend of the game, but they are missing him, they are.

“The amount of balls in behind, his assists, his goals as well, they miss his quality at right-back.

“Frimpong, he is not a right-back. He is a wing-back, a right winger.

“Bradley has done well at times when he has had to come in.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah exit talks, AC Milan raid

Meanwhile, Liverpool are facing a problem in getting a deal for a winger who has publicly said that he wants to move to Anfield.

Mohamed Salah is in talks to leave Liverpool, with a report revealing how much the Egyptian forward would earn at his prospective new club.

And finally, Liverpool are said to be planning a raid on AC Milan for one of their best players.