Liverpool will be focusing on getting the job done against Manchester City tomorrow but may have been unable to help themselves from seeing what Luis Diaz did for Bayern Munich today.

The sale of Diaz to Bayern in the summer was Liverpool‘s biggest of the window. It came on the back of his best goalscoring season for the club, having got 17 goals last term. But over in Germany, Diaz looks well on course to eclipsing those numbers.

On Saturday, Diaz scored his 11th goal already for Bayern, from just his 17th appearance. It was a moment of magic as well, as he finished from an extremely tight angle after working hard to keep a chance alive from the left wing.

Viewers were left gobsmacked by the rarity of the goal – although Diaz did miss an easier chance elsewhere in the game.

Still, his astonishing goal served as the latest piece of evidence for those of the belief that Liverpool were misguided in their decision to sell Diaz.

Heading into the summer, Liverpool had no intention of renewing Diaz’s contract, despite him being on a relatively low salary for a player of his influence.

Thus, when Bayern made their move, Liverpool decided to cash in for a fee in the region of £60m.

Those funds helped balance the books during a summer of lavish spending, in which new attacking players such as Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz arrived at Anfield.

Of that crop, only Ekitike has made a convincing first impression. Liverpool boss Arne Slot is working out his best setup, including in the territory vacated by Diaz.

Cody Gakpo has been leftover as the principal left winger, with competition provided by emerging youngster Rio Ngumoha.

And while Gakpo, like Diaz, also had his best goalscoring season as a Liverpool player last time out, his form so far this season has mixed.

Reports in October claimed Liverpool didn’t regret their decision to sell Diaz, and that may well still be the case, but given their up-and-down form so far in their title defence, their supporters wouldn’t be unjustified to be looking wistfully at what the Colombian is doing with Bayern.

‘Ridiculous transfer decision’

One supporter vented on X: “The sale of Luis Diaz this Summer was one of the most ridiculous transfer decisions made by Liverpool. He is on Balon D’or form at this stage. He has 11 goals and 6 assists in just 17 games. You don’t sell players at their peaks. What a goal.”

That said, others pointed out that FSG may have viewed the summer as the best time to get a good fee for Diaz, who will turn 29 in January and was running out of time on his contract.

Both sides of the argument have fair points. Diaz could definitely have been useful to Liverpool this season, especially with his work rate off the ball as well as his impact on it in the final third.

But Liverpool did need to pick some casualties given their aggressive spending and Diaz’s contract situation placed him in contention for an exit.

Plenty of Liverpool fans will be grateful for Diaz’s contributions while he was with them and glad to see him still doing well elsewhere.

Should their title defence fall back into a stutter, though, after recent signs of recovery, questions could be amplified over whether or not Liverpool made the right choice.

