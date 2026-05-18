The best manager in all of world football is now the favourite with the bookmakers to succeed Arne Slot as next Liverpool manager after TEAMtalk revealed FSG’s U-turn on sacking the Dutchman.

Liverpool are an omnishambles right now, and up until recently, the only people that didn’t seem to realise that were the people in power at Anfield.

The Reds have lost 19 matches across all competitions this season. Ordinarily, they’d be finishing somewhere slightly above mid-table with their current tally of 59 points, but mercifully for the club, they should sneak into the last Champions League spot.

Liverpool are a team on a vertical decline with Slot at the helm. The fans know it, the players know it, and the journalists who cover Liverpool on a day-to-day basis know it.

It had been reported by multiple trusted reporters including Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool owners FSG and the hierarchy they’ve installed (Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes etc), were prepared to grit their teeth and stick with Slot for another season.

Three factors were cited as mitigation for the disasterclass of a campaign – Diogo Jota’s tragic passing, Mohamed Salah’s sharp decline, and making too many alterations to the starting eleven in the transfer market last summer.

However, that update came BEFORE Liverpool stunk the place out at Villa Park on Friday night. And according to our insider, Graeme Bailey, FSG have performed a U-turn and are now seriously weighing up sacking Slot…

Liverpool considering firing Arne Slot

“Edwards and Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do,” Bailey explained on Monday morning.

“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Mohamed Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way. Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

DONT MISS: 17 Liverpool players show support of Mohamed Salah’s departing grenade to Arne Slot

World’s best manager favourite to succeed Arne Slot

With Slot’s future now increasingly uncertain, the bookmakers have installed the world’s best manager, Luis Enrique, as the favourite to oust Slot and take over at Anfield.

Enrique guided PSG to a historic quadruple last season, and has managed the French giant to a second successive Champions League final.

They’ll begin the final against Arsenal as favourites, and after never winning Europe’s top competition in their history, Enrique could guide the club to back-to-back UCLs.

During his previous stint at Barcelona, Enrique managed the Catalonians to a treble, while his on-field tactics that place gigantic emphasis on pressing and carrying no passengers have been lauded.

Enrique is contracted to PSG for one more season and throughout May, there have been reports the Spaniard is in negotiations over an extension.

Nevertheless, until such a deal is signed, the speculation Enrique could walk away from PSG this summer to embark on a new challenge after effectively completing his job there will continue to linger.

Our reporter, Graeme Bailey, has also been told Liverpool fans should keep an eye on four other candidates in German trio Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli), Sebastian Hoeness (Stuttgart), Julian Nagelsmann (Germany), and Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth).

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