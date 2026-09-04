Luis Enrique has given his take on who the winner or winners are from the mammoth Bradley Barcola transfer between PSG and Liverpool.

Liverpool were made to wait, but in the end, their patience paid off when snapping up one of world football’s best wingers late in the summer transfer window.

PSG initially valued 23-year-old Barcola at an eye-watering €170m / £145m. When all was said and done, Liverpool negotiated that price down to £106m plus £17m in add-ons.

A £123m package is still a colossal sum to pay, and PSG boss, Luis Enrique, has spoken about his former player, along with who’ll benefit the most from the move.

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Enrique insisted there are no losers from this transfer, with all three of Barcola, Liverpool and PSG winning in a deal that’s hugely beneficial for all.

Enrique said: “Barcola grew enormously in Paris, but he also helped the team grow enormously.

“He wanted more playing time than I could guarantee him.

“In the end, I think everyone is a winner with that transfer. I truly wish him all the best.”

Enrique does have a point when digging a little deeper.

Barcola joins a team where he’ll be a guaranteed starter once up to speed, and the first name on the teamsheet in the wing positions. Approaching his prime years, there’s nothing more important than playing regularly.

Liverpool have added one of the world’s best wingers who’ll bring much-needed pace, dynamism, and the ability to beat his marker in one-v-one situations.

PSG, meanwhile, have generated a gigantic transfer fee for a player who in reality, wasn’t in their strongest eleven.

Duirng many of PSG’s biggest games over the past two seasons, Enrique’s starting front three was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

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Speaking on Thursday, Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola touched on Barcola’s situation, including shedding light on whether he’ll make his debut against the Tractor Boys.

“We are very happy with Bradley; it was our priority to sign a very, very good player in those positions,” said Iraola.

“He has also come with the right mentality. I like that he wanted Liverpool a lot. He wanted to come here.

“It’s a good first sign, and being the player he is, he has come with the willingness to help us. He is playing well for us [in training], and if everything goes well in training today, he will definitely be available for us tomorrow.”

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Asked if he is ready to start or could be used off the bench, Iraola added: “Good question. I see him in a good place.

“He has trained for us; indeed, he hasn’t had minutes in pre-season. He has been training, and it’s a decision we have to make. But we have to consider he hasn’t had minutes in pre-season games.”