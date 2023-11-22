Luis Suarez insists criticised Liverpool star is ‘one of the best in the world’ in his position

Luis Suarez has labelled often criticised Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez as one of the best striker’s in the world after Uruguay’s 3-0 win against Bolivia on Tuesday.

Nunez scored twice in the victory which has put Uruguay second in the South American World Cup qualifying group behind Argentina, who defeated massive rivals Brazil in a crunch clash in Rio.

The Reds frontman also found the net in Uruguay’s 2-0 win against Argentina last Friday, while Suarez replaced the forward as a second-half substitute in both games.

Suarez, who turns 37 in January, insists he has no issues with his reduced role for his country, claiming that he is back-up to ‘one of the best No.9s in the world’ in Nunez.

“I am in a role that leaves me very happy, trying to help with whatever I have to,” said Suarez.

“I have one of the best No.9s in the world in front of me today, which is Darwin.

“The group needs him as he is performing and the only thing I have to do is contribute in what I have to and applaud him for what he is doing.”

When told about Suarez’s claim, Nunez responded: “Hearing that he praises me makes me very happy.

“The best striker, for me, is him, you have to enjoy him in the moments he is with us.

“He’s one of the best No.9s in the history of Uruguay and you have to enjoy him.”

Nunez pushing for start against City

Nunez has built on a slightly disappointing first campaign at Liverpool, having scored 15 in 42 appearances in all competitions last term.

Darwin Nũnez really has the first time finish on lock. pic.twitter.com/8cMUEe3U2u — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) November 22, 2023

This season has seven in 17 games despite often being rotated in and out of Jurgen Klopp’s front three.

However, off the back of his heroics for Uruguay in the latest international break, it would be a major surprise if Nunez does not get the nod to start up front in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City at The Etihad.

A win for the Reds will see them leapfrog their opponents to lead the way virtually a third of the way through the campaign.

