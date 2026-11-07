Liverpool eye sensational £85m bid for Prem star as two quality targets emerge

Liverpool have some big-name defenders on their radar

Liverpool are open to paying £85-90million for Brighton star Luka Vuskovic, and he is one of two top-class defenders on the club’s radar, as per a report.

Tottenham Hotspur signed Vuskovic from Hajduk Split for €11million in July 2025 and sent him out on loan to Hamburg a month later. The 19-year-old was brilliant for Hamburg, establishing himself as one of the best centre-backs in Germany, despite his tender age.

Vuskovic was expected to be promoted into Spurs’ first team after shining out on loan, but he was instead sold to help fund Roberto De Zerbi’s huge squad rebuild in N17.

Brighton benefitted from Spurs’ stance, capturing Vuskovic in a club-record deal worth £50m.

Many saw it as great business from Brighton, and the 10-cap Croatia international is already living up to the hype.

Vuskovic has made 15 appearances for the Seagulls so far this term, helping them – incredibly – go third in the Premier League table with six wins from nine games.

According to the Daily Briefing, Vuskovic’s excellent form has seen him emerge as a ‘top target’ for Liverpool, with their interest described as being ‘really strong’.

Vuskovic has joined Chelsea centre-half Levi Colwill on Liverpool’s list of potential successors for club legend Virgil van Dijk.

Andoni Iraola’s side have joined Bayern Munich in ‘closely monitoring’ Vuskovic’s development and transfer situation.

The report tips Brighton to demand a huge £85-90m for the player, though that ‘won’t put Liverpool off’, suggesting a mega proposal could be launched by the Reds in 2027.

A source is quoted as saying: “Brighton are realistic and pragmatic about this. They know, because it’s part of their whole strategy, that eventually Vuskovic is going to leave for big money.

“Liverpool view him as elite, and perfect to slot into Andoni Iraola’s system.”

Luka Vuskovic emerging as a key target for Liverpool

Liverpool officials are ‘surprised’ that Spurs decided to let Vuskovic leave, given his world-class potential.

We revealed on October 26 that Liverpool have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race for Brighton’s latest superb talent.

Liverpool’s interest in Vuskovic has been described as ‘serious’, yet Brighton decided recently that they are not planning to sell him yet.

We confirmed on Thursday that Chelsea are ready to open contract talks with Colwill to stop him from joining Liverpool, too.

Luckily for Liverpool, they look set to get another year to find Van Dijk’s long-term replacement.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that Van Dijk’s contract is likely to be extended by 12 months, until June 2028.

Liverpool also have the option to make Ronald Araujo’s loan permanent for €55m/£47m, and the Uruguayan can operate as either a centre-half or right-back.

Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong’s stance on leaving Anfield in 2027 has emerged.