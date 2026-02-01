Liverpool’s move to sign right-back Lutsharel Geertruida on loan is now OFF, according to two journalists, while our sources have confirmed the key reason why the deal collapsed.

The 25-year-old, currently on loan with Sunderland from RB Leipzig, was considered by Arne Slot’s side as they eye cover for the injured Jeremie Frimpong.

A deal was always going to be complicated. Sunderland paid Leipzig an initial €2m loan fee for the Netherlands star, while they also have an option to buy worth €23m – amounting to a potential deal worth €25m (£22m / $30m).

Liverpool would therefore have had to reach deals with Geertruida, Leipzig and Sunderland, as the latter would be due compensation.

Reports suggested earlier today that Liverpool had reached a ‘full agreement’ with Geertruida on personal terms, while Leipzig were ‘set to greenlight the move’.

A separate report stated that Sunderland would only demand a compensation package of £3m-£4m’ (up to €4.6m, $5.5m) for Geertruida – easily affordable for Liverpool.

However, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has now reported that, in a dramatic twist, Geertruida is set to STAY at Sunderland, following discussions with Black Cats chiefs.

Tavolieri posted on X: “Lutsharel Geertruida should stay at Sunderland! The club listened to the player and, following internal discussions, the Dutchman and the Black Cats decided to focus on the next chapter of their story, with the first objective being Monday’s match against Burnley.”

Tavolieri’s reporting has since been backed up by fellow journalist Ben Jacobs.

“Liverpool not expected to proceed with Lutsharel Geertruida,” Jacobs posted on X. “Decision made that a deal is not viable after being offered the chance to sign the defender.”

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed by sources that the fact that Sunderland intend to sign Geertruida permanently, when his loan ends, was key to convincing the player to stay.

Liverpool were only willing to include an option to buy if signing him on loan, and the defender wasn’t pleased with that uncertainty.

Liverpool still pushing for another signing after Geertruida decision

With this in mind, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will target a different right-back before the window slams shut, but that feels unlikely.

Sources have stated that Liverpool will only sign a new player if they feel they would be a long-term asset to the club.

Slot and Co have no intention of panic-signing anyone, and with a deal for Geertruida now off, per reports, they will have to look internally for a solution at right-back.

However, Liverpool do remain locked in talks to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet – also a target for Chelsea – but he will cost north of €60m (£52m / $71m) if they move for him now.

