Arne Slot absolute key to Liverpool signing Dutch star as journalist says ‘it will work’

Liverpool have been tipped to sign Lutsharel Geertruida should Arne Slot remain in charge at Anfield next season, but TEAMtalk can reveal that the Reds face intense competition for the Sunderland loanee.

On March 26, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Liverpool’s desire to sign Geertruida in the summer of 2026.

Geertruida is a very versatile Netherlands international player who can operate as right-back, centre-back and defensive midfielder.

The 25-year-old is on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig at the moment, with the Dutchman having the move in the summer of 2025.

Sources have told us that Sunderland hold the option to make Geertruida’s loan deal permanent for £20million in the summer of 2026.

However, that has not stopped Liverpool from taking a shine to Geertruida, who has made 29 appearances for Sunderland this season.

We understand that Liverpool wanted to sign Geertruida in the January transfer window and remain keen on securing his services this summer.

Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has backed Geertruida to star for Liverpool should he join last season’s Premier League winners, with Reds manager Arne Slot a key factor, with the duo having worked at Feyenoord.

Driessen said on De Telegraaf’s Kick-Off, as relayed by Voetbal Zone: “Arne Slot wanted him. Because Geertruida can play in various positions.

“First at Leipzig, and now at Sunderland, he is struggling to keep up.

“And those aren’t exactly the best clubs in the world to end up at.

“And Liverpool is another step up. Can he handle that?

“Maybe with a coach like Slot, with whom he has experience at Feyenoord.

“That it will work. Let’s hope so for the boy, because he has the potential to be a good footballer.”

DON’T MISS: Sources reveal exactly how Chelsea lured Xabi Alonso and avoided potential Liverpool hijack

Leeds and Tottenham want Lutsharel Geertruida – sources

Liverpool are not the only club that have taken a shine to Geertruida.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are among the clubs keen on Geertruida, too.

We understand that Everton, Leeds United and Crystal Palace are also keeping close tabs on the versatile Dutch star.

Sources have told us that the 25-year-old is ‘increasingly expected to become available’ for a permanent move away from RB Leipzig once his loan spell at Sunderland expires.

Leeds, though, have may an advantage over the rest of the clubs in the pursuit of Geertruida.

Bailey has reported: “Indeed, Leeds’ connection to the Red Bull football network is understood to have played a role in communication lines remaining active regarding Geertruida’s future.

“The Yorkshire club are expected to strengthen defensively this summer, and the Sunderland loanee’s profile is viewed as one that could fit their long-term recruitment strategy.”

READ NEXT: Senior Liverpool stars have finally ‘lost faith’ in Arne Slot as Edwards schedules crunch talks