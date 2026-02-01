Liverpool reach ‘full agreement’ with Lutsharel Geertruida as Sunderland roadblock removed

Liverpool are on the verge of getting a deal done to bring Lutsharel Geertruida to Anfield before transfer deadline day, with Arne Slot’s side having already agreed on personal terms with the defender and Sunderland ready to let him leave.

Earlier on Sunday, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool have opened talks to sign Geertruida, who joined Sunderland on a season-long loan deal from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025. Sources have told us that Geertruida’s ability to play at centre-back, right-back or midfield has appealed to the defending Premier League champions.

We reported that Geertruida is open to a move to Liverpool and working with Arne Slot, having played under the Reds manager at Feyenoord.

The situation has developed fast since Sunday morning, with reliable journalists now claiming that a deal is close to being completed.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has written on X: “BREAKING | Understand that Lutsharel #Geertruida and Liverpool have already reached a full agreement.

“RB Leipzig (contract until 2029) are set to give the green light.

“As revealed exclusively, the search for a new right-back at #LFC have been ongoing for weeks – now Geertruida is set to be the chosen one.

“Liverpool and Sunderland are in direct contact, after @FabrizioRomano @SkySportDE.”

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has reported that Sunderland will not stand in the way of Geertruida, but the Black Cats want a replacement first.

Downie wrote on X: “Lutsharel Geertruida is in talks over a move to Liverpool.

“The Dutch defender is on a season-long loan at Sunderland (from RB Leipzig) but Sunderland they won’t stand in his way due to scale of the opportunity.

“#SAFC also want to bring in a replacement before they sanction a move for the 25-year-old.

“Geertruida played under Arne Slot at Feyenoord. There is no break clause in the contract so nothing happens without Sunderland’s blessing.”

The Times has backed Downie’s claim that Sunderland will not stop Geertruida from leaving for Liverpool, but the Black Cats ‘will seek a compensation fee from’ the defending Premier League champions.

Liverpool confident about Lutsharel Geertruida deal – sources

We can confirm that Geertruida does indeed have an agreement in place with Liverpool.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that personal terms are done, with Geertruida ready to make the move to Anfield.

Sources have also told Bailey that Liverpool are increasing in confidence about securing the services of Geertruida, with RB Leipzig not standing in their way.

Bailey told us: “Liverpool sound more confident this lunch time than they did this morning.

“They are working hard on the Sunderland end. Leipzig have given their green light to it, but the big bit now is for Sunderland and Liverpool.

“In theory, Sunderland are open to it.”

