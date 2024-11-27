Mac Allister compared to Italy icon as team-mate named unlikely Liverpool ‘superstar’ after Real Madrid win

Alexis Mac Allister and Caoimhin Kelleher have both been praised after Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 at home in the Champions League.

Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo got on the scoresheet as Liverpool continued their 100 per cent winning record in the Champions League and piled more misery on struggling champions Real Madrid. It was expected to be a tough test for Arne Slot’s in-form side, even if Madrid are having to deal with numerous injuries, and the Reds came through it by making a big statement.

Madrid were sent a warning early on when Darwin Nunez got in behind the defence. Young Madrid defender Raul Asencio sent the ball towards his own goal line but managed to clear just in time.

Nunez then sent a header narrowly wide before the two teams went into the break at 0-0.

Right-back Conor Bradley, who was excellent on the night, had a header well saved by Thibaut Courtois just before Mac Allister gave Liverpool the lead. The Argentina star linked up well with Bradley on the edge of the box before finishing into the far bottom corner.

Madrid substitute Lucas Vazquez then won a penalty from Andy Robertson, only for Kelleher to save Kylian Mbappe’s effort.

It was then Mo Salah’s turn to win a spot-kick as he turned Ferland Mendy inside out before drawing a foul. But Salah left the Anfield crowd stunned when he scuffed his shot and hit the outside of the post.

Liverpool did get their second goal in the 76th minute though when Cody Gakpo rose to head home from a Robertson cross.

Liverpool saw out the win to make it 15 points from five games in Europe this term.

Liverpool ‘put the gauntlet down’

Reacting to Liverpool’s ruthless performance, TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand said: “They’ve put the gauntlet down to all the other teams in Europe, this is the in form team. They look the best team in Europe at the moment.

“They’re playing as a team. They’re not only playing well, they look starving. They look like they haven’t been fed for ages. Sending them out there like rottweilers hunting teams down.

“They’ve got the composure, they’ve got people like Mo Salah who have the killer instinct to finish games off.

“Arne Slot would have liked to have seen what his team can produce in a game of this magnitude, against last season’s Champions League winners. He got a very positive answer today.”

When analysing Liverpool’s opener, Ferdinand suggested Mac Allister is pulling the strings like Italy great Andrea Pirlo.

“I thought Mac Allister was one of the best players on the pitch. It was a common theme, run from deep, he was floating that ball almost Pirlo-like at times,” the former Manchester United defender added.

“I like the looks he’s giving over his shoulder to see where he is, his awareness. Quick feet, pops it round Bellingham, gets it the other side and it’s a wonderful finish in the bottom corner.”

Kelleher also starred for Liverpool and he has now saved three out of the last four penalties he has faced.

Reacting to this, Steve McManaman said simply: “Absolute superstar.”

