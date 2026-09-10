Liverpool ‘plan’ for key 2027 signing could see Mac Allister brutally ousted

Alexis Mac Allister’s future at Liverpool has been called further into question after a reliable source confirmed that Andoni Iraola’s side intends to sign a new midfielder who may ultimately replace him.

Mac Allister’s future has been the subject of intense speculation for several months, as the Argentine has been expecting the club to put a new contract offer on the table.

That offer never came, and the midfielder said he was left “very sad” by the lack of clarity.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur showed interest in Mac Allister this summer, while Chelsea and Manchester City also made contact over a potential transfer.

The 27-year-old ultimately stayed at Anfield, but reporter Ben Jacobs has shared that Liverpool are looking to bring in a new midfielder in 2027. That could add further uncertainty to his situation.

The Reds are also in no hurry to tie Mac Allister down to a new deal, despite his current contract expiring in two years.

“My understanding is this Liverpool strategy is very different to other Premier League clubs, because when you get only two years left on your current contract, if you’re not going to offer a deal, the player tends to become available at the right price on the market. With two years left, you’re going to get the fee you’re looking for. One year left, you’re in a weaker position,” Jacobs said on TalkSPORT.

“But Liverpool’s strategy, as with Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, whether the players stay or go, they’re prepared to get value on the existing deal and run that contract down.

“This is what is happening with Alexis Mac Allister. He would be open to a new deal. Manchester City had made an inquiry over the summer and were told the player was not for sale.

“But Liverpool’s perspective is that you have two different things at play. One is, are you going to renew? The other is, are you going to eke out every game and minute of the existing deal, even if the player leaves for less or even on a free transfer?

“At the moment, Liverpool’s plan is to add a midfielder in Mac Allister’s position in 2027. And if they do so, Mac Allister falls down the pecking order.

“That’s why, at the moment, they’re not prepared to offer him a new deal, even though there is value for him, certainly between now and next summer.”

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Liverpool planning new midfielder signing

Liverpool are set to pursue a new midfielder regardless of what happens with Mac Allister, but an addition would add another layer of complexity to the situation.

A number of high-profile targets are on Liverpool’s radar.

Monaco’s Lamine Camara has been heavily linked since his deadline day switch to Chelsea fell through, while Liverpool are known admirers of Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

With Mac Allister in the final two years of his contract and a midfield signing planned – potentially as early as January – Liverpool face a decision: cash in on Mac Allister soon, keep him as part of the squad, potentially with a lesser role, and lose him for a cut-price fee, or offer him a new contract.

The next few months will be crucial in determining whether Mac Allister will stay on Merseyside for the long term.

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