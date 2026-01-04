‘Mad’ Liverpool player compared to Nunez by Carragher – ‘there’s no thought process’

Jamie Carragher compared an underperforming Liverpool player to Darwin Nunez despite the fact they play in completely different positions, and the similarities in their respective games aren’t positive ones in the pundit’s mind.

Nunez’s time at Anfield was never dull, though in truth, he did not come close to justifying his lofty price tag. The Uruguayan played at a million miles per hour and over the course of his three year spell in England, never improved his link-up play or finishing.

The end result was Liverpool decided to move in a new direction when selling Nunez to Al-Hilal. Despite playing against much weaker opposition, Nunez has only scored five goals in 14 appearances for his new side.

Nunez’s name came up in conversation between Jamie Carragher, fellow pundit Darren Bent, and Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones on Sunday.

In the build-up to Liverpool’s delayed kick-off against Fulham, Carragher likened current Reds left-back, Milos Kerkez, to Nunez due to the frantic way they play the game.

Carragher’s assessment of Kerkez – who has struggled since arriving from Bournemouth – was almost entirely negative.

When asked by Jones if the rotation with Andy Robertson is working for Kerkez, Carragher replied: “No, but I think it’s working for Liverpool in that I don’t think he should be playing every week.

“They’ve got too good of a back-up in Robertson who needs to play games as well. I think when Robertson has played – and he hasn’t played as much as Kerkez – I think you’d probably say Robertson’s performances have been better.

“Kerkez has found it tough. It’s been a struggle for him. He’s a young man but he’ll have to improve in the second half of the season, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s funny watching him play because I always remember speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold who Liverpool have missed enormously, and saying it’s like having Kevin De Bruyne at right-back.

“Sometimes when you watch Kerkez it’s like having Darwin Nunez at left-back.

“It’s just a bit mad. There’s no thought process, what’s he doing with the ball, how’s he connecting with other players.

“It’s just head down and run. Head down and run with the ball, he never gets his head up and plays passes.

“He’s got to improve, he’s a young man, but we’ve seen that with a few left-backs, Andy Robertson being one, who didn’t have great starts to their Liverpool careers.

“But yes, he’s got to improve.”

