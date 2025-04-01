Liverpool are willing to sell Harvey Elliott this summer and have made the decision to listen to offers for the playmaker, though one well-informed journalist has questioned Arne Slot’s decision in letting the 21-year-old depart Anfield.

The Merseysiders are top of the Premier League and extremely well placed to win the title in Slot’s first season at the helm. While they have coasted their way through the domestic campaign, suffering just one loss – to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in September – recent failures in the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Carabao Cup final suggests the Liverpool squad may need some fairly hefty reinforcement this summer.

Having spent his first year at the helm weighing up the strengths and weaknesses of the players he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, Slot is now ready to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in several signings deemed more suitable to his demands.

To that end, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has been told by sources that Slot will be granted hefty funds to spend ahead of what has been described as a ‘historic summer’ on the red half of Merseyside.

To help further supplement his spending prowess, Slot is also ready to move on a plethora of stars who he feels are not quite up to standard, with reports of a ruthless five-man clearout on the cards.

One of those surprisingly up for grabs is Elliott, who has despite proving dependable when called upon, has struggled to nail down a regular place in Slot’s side.

Confirmation the Reds are open to his potential sale has been confirmed by David Lynch, with the well-informed Liverpool journalist lifting the lid on Slot’s “maddening” plans.

“It’s been clear with his place in the squad that he hasn’t played a lot of football that Liverpool would be open to selling,” Lynch told Rousing the Kop. “I don’t think it comes as a massive surprise, it’s a shame given his huge potential, he’s young, he’s got a lot of experience already, and he loves playing for Liverpool.”

Suggesting Elliott now faces a painful choice of either fighting for his future or accepting his fate, Lynch added: “It’s maddening that Liverpool can’t find a spot for him, so it will be interesting to see if he gets sold or if decides to stay and to fight for his place; he’s certainly got a decision to make.”

Are Liverpool making a mistake letting Elliott leave?

Now into his sixth season in the Reds first team, it’s easy to forget Elliott is still only 21-years-old – and definitely has his peak years ahead of him.

And while chances have been slim this season, he has shown well called upon what he is capable of; his winner in the smash-and-grab away win over PSG in the Champions League one of four he has scored this season. Factoring in the two assists he also has, Elliott has contributed a not-too-shabby goal or assists every 97.16 minutes he has appeared under Slot this season.

Given he’s a dependable player, a figure who looks unlikely to rock the boat and one who simply loves playing for the team he supported as a boy, it certainly seems unfathomable that Liverpool would be willing to sell a player, whose best is yet to come.

Nonetheless, those plans to listen to offers for him were also confirmed by Sky Sports News’ senior reporter Melissa Reddy over the weekend.

Discussing the subject of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future and amid claims the defender is set to agree a move to Real Madrid, Reddy told Sky Sports: “The club know it would be hypocritical, for example, to be annoyed by Alexander-Arnold leaving for Madrid when a good offer would be accepted this summer for Harvey Elliott – a player who turned the behemoths down because he wanted to call Anfield his home ground.”

