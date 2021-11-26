Liverpool have learnt Chelsea’s stance over the future of one of Thomas Tuchel’s most important stars, according to reports.

The two clubs look set to battle it out for the Premier League title this term, alongside reigning champions Man City. Chelsea are sitting pretty in top spot after 12 outings. They have won nine and lost just once, against City back in September.

Liverpool are four points behind and in third place, with City separating the two teams. Jurgen Klopp’s side dropped points against West Ham on November 7 before breezing past Arsenal last time out.

Both clubs could look to the January transfer window as an opportunity to bolster their title credentials with new signings. Chelsea are keeping tabs on centre-backs Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde due to the uncertainty over Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation. Fellow defenders Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta will also be free to leave in June, unless new terms can be agreed.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may move for a new forward as Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will miss several weeks in the new year. They will represent Egypt and Senegal respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on January 9.

Recent reports claim Klopp is planning a shock raid on Chelsea for stars Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic. The Blues are hoping to offer Mount a pay rise to reward his impact on the team, but the England international has apparently become frustrated as negotiations will not start until the summer.

Pulisic, meanwhile, has history with Klopp. He was a youngster at Borussia Dortmund during the manager’s successful spell with BVB. Pulisic’s first-team debut actually came under Tuchel, but Klopp is a big fan of the attacker.

ESPN now provide an update on Mount’s future, and where Chelsea are at. They write that the west London side are ‘relaxed’ about the situation. They are not concerned about reported interest from Liverpool, or Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Club chief Marina Granovskaia is in ‘no rush’ to begin contract discussions. The likes of Rudiger, Christensen and Azpilicueta are the priority.

Mount’s current deal runs until 2024 so they have plenty of time to organise fresh terms. The Blues will not sell the attacking midfielder to an English rival for any fee, unless something significant changes.

Carragher predicts major Liverpool transfer

Meanwhile, pundit Jamie Carragher is hoping the Reds can sign Jude Bellingham from Dortmund in the near future.

The teenager will not be playing Champions League football for the rest of the campaign after BVB’s 3-1 loss to Sporting.

Carragher reckons that defeat could result in Erling Haaland moving on, and in turn Bellingham.

“[Dortmund] had no Haaland tonight, he was out,” the former defender said. “So maybe that’s the last time that we’re going to see Haaland in a Dortmund shirt, in terms of the Champions League. He will not be happy, will he?

“I just think what will the knock-on effect be on Jude Bellingham, as well? I don’t think Liverpool will be in the race for Haaland, to be honest, I think he’ll be too expensive.

“I’d love to see Liverpool get Jude Bellingham.”

