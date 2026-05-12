Liverpool are open to offloading Cody Gakpo and a French winger not named Bradley Barcola could become the second signing out wide to follow Yan Diomande, according to reports.

If clubs ran awards for their worst player of the season, Cody Gakpo would scoop the dubious honour at Liverpool this year, at least as far as the fans are concerned.

The Dutchman has endured a torrid campaign at Anfield. He’s struck up zero understanding with Milos Kerkez down the left, looks painfully predictable in attack, and at times, has kept the electric Rio Ngumoha out of the eleven.

There’ll be mass change on the wings this summer, with Mohamed Salah leaving and Federico Chiesa having genuine chances to return to Italy. But according to our insider, Graeme Bailey, Gakpo too could be moved on.

The 27-year-old earns a hefty £250,000-a-week right now and if Liverpool get their way, he and his colossal wages will be removed from the books.

Two new wingers are wanted, with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande installed as the top target. The latest on his potential switch to Anfield can be found here, with Liverpool going full throttle for the move.

As mentioned, Liverpool want two new wingers and whether a second new face arrives could hinge on finding a buyer for Gakpo.

PSG’s Bradley Barcola is keenly admired by Liverpool chiefs. Talk of a move for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon has cooled. The Daily Mail recently claimed there’s interest in West Ham captain, Jarrod Bowen.

But according to the latest from L’Equipe, Liverpool have a French winger in their sights and he’s not named Barcola.

They stated the Reds are taking a close look at Monaco and France ace, Maghnes Akliouche.

Liverpool undeterred by Maghnes Akliouche price tag

The 24-year-old left-footer plays primarily on the right side and has returned figures of seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season.

Akliouche – who now has seven senior caps for France to his name – previously turned down the opportunity to join Tottenham.

L’Equipe claimed Akliouche is now ‘almost certain’ to change clubs this summer, and his €50m / £43m price tag reportedly will NOT deter Liverpool from sanctioning a swoop.

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TEAMtalk brought news of Liverpool’s interest in Akliouche in late-April, though they’re by no means the only English side lurking with intent.

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle and Spurs all hold long-term admiration in the player.

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