A former Newcastle and Liverpool star has explained why Steven Gerrard could reject the chance to become Magpies boss, and stated which serial winner he believes should get the nod.

The worst kept secret in football was revealed on Thursday when Newcastle United sacked Steve Bruce. The former Magpies boss had always looked on course to be relieved of his duties following the club’s Saudi-led takeover two weeks ago.

With a new project in the works at St. James’ Park, attention has now turned to who will lead the club forward with excitement at an all-time high.

A plethora of managers both in and out of employment have been linked with the post.

At the top end, Antonio Conte would represent a truly superb appointment. The Italian is also available having opted against taking another role since leaving Inter Milan in the summer.

Another name in the frame is Liverpool legend and current Rangers boss, Steven Gerrard.

However, speaking to iNews (via Caught Offside), former Newcastle and Liverpool full-back, Jose Enrique, has hinted Gerrard would snub the chance to manage the Magpies.

His reasoning stemmed from his belief that Gerrard’s ultimate prize is the Liverpool job, and failure at Newcastle could jeopardise that opportunity down the line.

Instead, Enrique believes Conte should be Newcastle’s No 1 target after claiming he would do an “amazing job” if backed in the market.

“If Newcastle want to make one step to go forward, in the market you have better managers who have won stuff,” said Enrique.

“Conte has experience in the Premier League. He’s won everything, he’s won with Inter and Chelsea, he knows English.

“There’s talk about Stevie G as well. I’m not sure he will go there because he wants to be a Liverpool manager in the future, but maybe it would be a good step for him.

“I believe in Stevie G. He’s a great manager and I’m sure he’d do well. But if you want something secure you have Conte in the market right now. He could do an amazing job if you give him the funds.”

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling is of transfer interest to Liverpool as the Reds have joined Paris Saint-Germain in eyeing the Manchester City star up, a report claims.

The 26-year-old has faced a tough spell without a regular starting role under Pep Guardiola for some time now. However, he went public with his frustrations last week, insisting that he is thinking about leaving.

The focus has now turned to where Sterling could go if he decides to move on in the January transfer window.

Barcelona have had mentions, but their financial troubles make a move for him – or any other top player – difficult.

Previous reports have claimed that City want €80million (£67million) for a player who is about to enter his prime years. According to Bild (via Sport Witness), Liverpool in fact have strong interest in a reunion with the player.

Paris Saint-Germain are also in the hunt, the newspaper says, amid doubt over Kylian Mbappe’s future.

Jurgen Klopp is still going strong at Liverpool with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up top. However, the pair will all be 30 by next June.

