Liverpool have already made fresh contact with Bradley Barcola’s camp this week and have been informed that the France international is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with the France star now the top target of a new six-man winger wishlist, TEAMtalk understands.

The Reds have moved swiftly to make Barcola their priority target to replace Mohamed Salah on the right flank following the dramatic twist involving RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande.

As we revealed, Diomande has informed Liverpool that, should he leave Germany this summer, his preference is to join PSG. That development has forced Arne Slot’s side to reassess their attacking plans and Barcola has now emerged as their leading alternative.

Sources have confirmed to us that Liverpool have spoken again with Barcola’s representatives in recent days and received further encouragement that the 23-year-old is preparing to leave the Parc des Princes before the transfer window closes.

Indeed, we exclusively broke the news weeks ago that Barcola had informed PSG he would seek a move after becoming increasingly frustrated with his role under Luis Enrique.

While the winger was a regular part of PSG’s attacking rotation earlier in the campaign, he believes he has slipped behind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele in the pecking order.

That feeling was only reinforced during PSG’s Champions League run.

Barcola was restricted to a bit-part role in the semi-finals against Bayern Munich before playing just seven minutes in the final against Arsenal – a sequence of events that convinced him his long-term future lies away from Paris.

Luis Enrique remains a huge admirer of Barcola, while sporting adviser Luis Campos is also keen for him to stay.

However, both figures acknowledge that the French international deserves to be a first-choice starter, something PSG are increasingly unable to guarantee given the strength of their attacking options.

And TEAMtalk understands the situation has only moved further in Liverpool‘s favour as Paris Saint-Germain attempt to push through a double €200m (£172m, $228m) move gathering pace…

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Liverpool given Barcola hope as PSG price is revealed

PSG are continuing to reshape their frontline this summer and their pursuit of Diomande has effectively accelerated Barcola’s expected departure.

The Ligue 1 champions are also closing on a deal for Monaco playmaker Maghnes Akliouche, although he is viewed as the replacement for Lee Kang-In, who is set to join Atletico Madrid.

Deals for both Diomande and Akliouche will set PSG back a combined €200m, though player sales are expected to heavily fund the double move.

Meanwhile, Goncalo Ramos has already completed his move to AC Milan, while Randal Kolo Muani is also heading for the exit door.

Those departures have allowed PSG to fully commit to Diomande, with sources indicating they believe the Ivory Coast international is the ideal long-term addition to Luis Enrique’s attack.

Barcola has also made it clear he has no intention of signing a new contract in Paris, leaving PSG reluctantly prepared to sanction his sale.

TEAMtalk understands the French champions value him at around €120million (£103m, $136m) – effectively matching the fee they expect to pay should they eventually succeed in landing Diomande.

Liverpool have been made fully aware of those financial demands, and sources close to the club insist they have not been discouraged.

The Anfield hierarchy believe Barcola possesses the pace, versatility and elite-level potential required to become a cornerstone of Andoni Iraola’s next attacking rebuild.

However, we also understand that Liverpool are refusing to become fixated on one target alone after learning lessons following Diomande’s decision to prioritise PSG, and they are also making checks on a number of other alternatives, too…

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FSG have new six-player winger wishlist

Indeed, while Barcola is the club’s new priority target, club sources insist that extensive work has already been carried out on several alternatives should a move for the 23-times capped France star prove difficult.

Among those discussed are Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh, Cologne wonderkid Said El Mala, AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, Hoffenheim’s Bazoumana Traore and Lille attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Liverpool believe they have a number of high-quality alternatives after missing out on Diomande. However, sources are heavily indicating that Barcola is currently the player they would most like to bring to Anfield.

Liverpool know they are unlikely to enjoy a free run. Arsenal remain firmly interested in Barcola and continue to monitor his situation closely, although the size of any deal means only a select group of clubs are realistically capable of completing the transfer.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been kept informed of developments, while Atletico Madrid have also made enquiries in recent weeks.

Even so, TEAMtalk understands the two Premier League clubs currently showing the strongest intent are Liverpool and Arsenal.

Barcola, for his part, has no interest in a move to the Saudi Pro League, significantly narrowing the list of realistic destinations.

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