Liverpool have reportedly seen a January enquiry for Piero Hincapie rejected by Bayer Leverkusen – but one transfer expert has explained why Jurgen Klopp has belief a summer move can come off having also named his Plan B option.

The Reds spent the summer rebuilding their midfield after six departures left Klopp and newly-appointed sporting director Jorg Schmadtke with something of a problem to fix. However, the additions of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have rejuvenated the Liverpool engine room and set in motion the wheels for what looks like a successful season.

Indeed, the Merseysiders are five points clear at the top of the Premier League with Ian Wright even talking up their chances and naming five players he feels can lead Liverpool to glory. The Reds are also through to the Carabao Cup final after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Fulham sealed a 3-2 aggregate win to take them into a Wembley showdown with Chelsea on Sunday February 25.

With their midfield seemingly fixed and now firing on all cylinders, Klopp now wants to apply the same focus on his defence next. The Reds have been denied the services of Joel Matip to a serious ACL injury and, with his deal due to expire in the summer, the experienced defender may well have kicked his last ball for the club.

And while Virgil van Dijk has been back to his imperious best this season, there also remains questions about just how many years he has left at the top given the Dutchman turns 33 later this year.

Liverpool see January enquiry knocked back for Piero Hincapie

His preferred partner Ibrahima Konate has proved a solid option alongside him, though Joe Gomez’s form has never quite been the same since his recovery from a serious patellar tendon injury suffered back in November 2020.

Youngster Jarell Quansah has also been given plenty of game time this season and looks a safe prospect in the years to come.

All the same, Klopp is still very much keen to add to his central defensive ranks and is very much keen to add a left-sided centre-half to his ranks, most likely to play alongside Van Dijk and with the Dutchman moving into a right-sided centre-half slot instead.

According to multiple reports, their No 1 target is Bayer Leverkusen star Hincapie, whom Liverpool have watched on numerous occasions of late.

Now according to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have seen an enquiry to sign the Ecuadorian defender this month ‘turned down’ by Xabi Alonso’s side, who have made clear they have no desire to weaken their squad whilst in the middle of a title push.

Bayer have never won the Bundesliga crown in their 119-year history so understandably want to keep their big-name stars in place ahead of the run-in, with Leverkusen currently sat four points clear of 11-time reigning champions Bayern Munich at the summit.

Despite being knocked back right now, Liverpool remain undeterred and are reportedly ready to make an enormous push to sign the €60m (£51.3m) rated defender later this year.

And according to one observer, the Reds do feel they have a strong chance of sealing his signing come the summer window.

Liverpool transfer plans named as three top targets are revealed

Speaking to Rousing the Kop, journalist Graeme Bailey has confirmed Hincapie is indeed Liverpool’s top target and that a summer transfer plan will be put in motion to bring the 30-times capped defender to Anfield.

“They do want a centre-half, ideally a left sider and there are some good ones out there,” Bailey said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t go for a [Ousmane] Diomande or a [Antonio] Silva, but I think the likes of [Goncalo] Inacio and Hincapie would be more of a priority, would be an easier fit.

“We know Liverpool watched Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. Hincapie had a particularly good game, scoring the winner as well. He is someone that can cover the left side.”

While Hincapie’s agent Manuel Sierra reckons a price tag of €50m (£43m) could seal the deal, Bayer themselves are reportedly ready to hold out for nearer the €60m (£51.3m) mark – especially in light of rival interest from the likes of Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Bailey believes a deal for either Hincapie, or their Plan B option, Inacio, remains a strong possibility, declaring them ‘the two to watch’.

“Inacio and Hincapie are the two standouts at the moment, both attainable. They’re the two to watch. They’re relatively, not cheap but Inacio has a clause, I think both are attainable for a price that would be within their realms, in terms of what they’re willing to pay.”

Per reports, Klopp has actually drawn up a three-man list to fill that key left-sided central defensive role, with Chelsea man Levi Colwill their third option.

TEAMtalk understands the England cap remains a player of interest to Klopp, though Chelsea have made clear they have no wish to sell the 20-year-old this month.

