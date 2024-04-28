Major hint dropped over Arne Slot’s first Liverpool signing as Feyenoord star spotted at Reds game

Liverpool are set to appoint Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as their new manager and are already planning for the summer transfer window.

The agreement in principle with the Dutch coach allows Michael Edwards to draw up a shortlist of targets and defensive reinforcements are high on his list of priorities.

Reports suggest that Slot could look to bring some of Feyenoord’s star players to Anfield in the coming months.

One of those Liverpool have been linked with is talented defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who has been key to Feyenoord’s success in the last few years.

As reported by The Mirror, Geertuida attended Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium – less than 24 hours after the Reds agreed a compensation package for Slot.

The 23-year-old shared a picture on social media of himself at the game, prompting rumours that he could follow his manager to Merseyside.

Geertruida is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the Netherlands and could prove to be an excellent long-term signing for them if they choose to pursue a deal.

Dirk Kuyt: “I hope Liverpool are interested”

Geertruida has made 31 league appearances for Feyenoord this season, scoring six goals and helping his side to 15 clean sheets in the process.

He has the ability to play as a right-back, centre-back and as a defensive midfielder, so could provide cover in multiple positions for Liverpool.

Geertruida is Feyenoord’s vice-captain and is known for his leadership qualities on and off the pitch.

Interestingly, former Reds star Dirk Kuyt believes that the youngster and his teammate Orkun Kokcu are destined to play for a top European club in the future.

“I am a Feyenoord man and they are doing very well at the moment,” Kuyt told The ECHO last year.

“They have a very good manager in Arne Slot and some of the younger guys like Orkun Kokcu and Lutsharel Geertruida are knocking on the door and playing very well.

“It won’t take long for the interest of top European teams to be there for them. I hope Liverpool are interested in Feyenoord players, and I am an example it can work.”

“When I was working as an under-19s coach, Kokcu and Geertruida were in my team at the time. At Ajax, you now have the likes of Jurrien Timber and Kenneth Taylor, who we were playing against.

“You know who the talented players are and you can see they are going to have big futures. Gakpo was a great talent and everyone knew from watching him at youth level that he would one day play for a club like Liverpool.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool take Kuyt’s advice and make a move for Geertruida in the coming months.

He is only under contract at Feyenoord until 2025 and therefore, they may opt to sell him sooner rather than later to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

