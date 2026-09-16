Major Liverpool star now in ‘make or break’ season – top source

A top source on all things Liverpool has insisted a Reds star is in a ‘make or break’ season, and the club’s transfer activity points to a change of plan.

Liverpool pulled off what at the time was widely regarded as a serious coup when signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for £29m in 2024.

The giant Georgian goalkeeper would go on to link up with his new teammates at Anfield one year later in 2025, with Liverpool earmarking Mamardashvili as Alisson Becker’s eventual successor.

Throughout the 2025/26 campaign in which Mamardashvili was second in the pecking order, he played far more frequently than even he would have imagined amid Alisson’s persistent hamstring injuries.

However, Mamardashvili underperformed both with his hands and with his feet, leading to questions as to whether he’s of the calibre required to succeed Alisson when the Brazilian’s contract expires next summer.

Indeed, the fact Liverpool have since splashed out £30m on Belgian sensation Lucca Brughmans (currently loaned back to Genk) hints Liverpool harbour doubts as to whether Mamardashvili will be the main man between the sticks from next season and beyond.

Nevertheless, Mamardashvili produced a spectacular display in Liverpool’s victory over Tottenham in the League Cup on Tuesday night, with his outstanding reflex save to deny Omar Marmoush a clear high point.

When assessing Mamardashvili’s situation right now, one of The Athletic’s Liverpool experts, James Pearce, heaped praise on the Georgian for the Spurs display.

However, Pearce twice claimed Mamardashvili appears to be in a ‘make or break’ season, thus adding to suggestions Brughmans and not Mamardashvili could be chosen as Alisson’s heir.

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Pressure on Giorgi Mamardashvili

Pearce wrote on X: ‘Mamardashvili was bought as Alisson’s long-term successor and Liverpool still believe in their succession plan.

‘However, this season feels like make or break for the Georgian. The saves he made v Spurs underlined his talent, but he still has much to prove.’

In his piece for The Athletic, Pearce stated: ‘After a difficult first year following his £29million ($39m) move from Valencia, this season feels like make-or-break for the 25-year-old’s Liverpool career. The jury is out regarding whether he’s got what it takes to become Liverpool’s long-term No 1.

‘Alisson’s hamstring issues meant that Mamardashvili featured more than anyone expected in 2025-26 as he clocked up 20 appearances in all competitions.

‘It was a baptism of fire as he tried to adapt to the demands of English football in a misfiring team under Arne Slot. He was frequently left exposed but looked nervy with the ball at his feet and, at times, spread uncertainty.’

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The reporter went on to add: ‘Liverpool viewed buying Mamardashvili as a long-term investment and a key element of their succession planning. Life as Alisson’s understudy isn’t easy given the sky-high standards the former Roma goalkeeper has set since arriving in 2018.

‘But there’s plenty up in the air regarding the future of Liverpool’s goalkeeping department. Will Alisson, who turns 34 next month, sign an extension to remain at the club beyond this season? It’s too soon to say. If he stays fit and continues to deliver at the highest level, it would be foolish to lose the services of such a legendary figure and leader in the dressing room.

‘However, if Alisson does stay, then it’s unrealistic to think that Mamardashvili would accept being backup for a third successive campaign given his eagerness to be a No 1.

‘Last month, Liverpool agreed a £30m deal with Genk for 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, who will remain at the Belgian club on loan this season before moving to Anfield next summer. Where will he fit in?’