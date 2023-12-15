Major Liverpool star to reject Saudi bids again in attempts to earn risky new Reds deal

A veteran Liverpool star has no plans to join the Saudi Pro League in 2024, with a report claiming he actually wants to earn a new Reds contract that owners FSG might deem a risk.

Liverpool are once again on the hunt for major silverware after enduring an off-season last year. The Reds lead the Premier League and topped their group in the Europa League. Doing so guaranteed safe passage into the Round of 16 and averted the need to face a Champions League drop-out in the play-off round.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have also advanced to the quarter-finals of the League Cup where they’ll face West Ham on home soil next Wednesday.

Key to Liverpool’s resurgence has unquestionably been their midfield rebuild. That area of the pitch was by far Liverpool’s weakest last term and major change was required.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all arrived. Leaving Anfield were five major names – Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

One of very few to survive the midfield overhaul was Thiago Alcantara. That was despite Fabrizio Romano revealing multiple approaches were made by Saudi Arabian clubs in the off-season. Thiago was in no mood to leave Liverpool and thus rejected them all.

The classy Spaniard never lets Liverpool down when on the pitch, though keeping him fit has proved challenging to say the least.

Indeed, Thiago has never made more than 25 Premier League appearances in any of his three seasons on Merseyside. He’s still to make his first appearance this season amid repeated setbacks over a hip issue.

Thiago gunning for Liverpool deal, but will FSG sanction one?

Nonetheless, 90min report the 32-year-old is closing in on a return to full fitness and has his sights set on earning a new deal.

His current contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Thiago is among Liverpool’s top earners and sanctioning a new deal would be a decision Liverpool owners FSG would have to consider carefully.

The Spaniard’s injury record, to put it bluntly, is woeful. Furthermore, Jurgen Klopp has already put pressure on FSG to offer another ageing veteran, Joel Matip, a new contract.

Like Thiago, Matip is out of contract next summer. Matip will be in the latter stages of his recovery from knee surgery when it comes time to stick or twist on the centre-half.

As such, giving Thiago a new deal would undoubtedly be a risky call for the Reds chiefs, especially if Matip gets one too.

Nonetheless, 90min claim Thiago is once again prepared to reject renewed Saudi interest for his signature next year and will put pen to paper at Anfield if fresh terms are offered.

Whether a new deal is put forward may hinge entirely on if Thiago can stay fit in the second half of the season. If he does, he’ll also need to perform at a high level to raise his chances of earning an extension.

