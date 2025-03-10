Darwin Nunez wants to quit Liverpool for a truly astonishing reason, and the Reds have begrudgingly set a sizeable asking price with one European giant already circling, according to a report.

Nunez has run hot and cold since arriving at Liverpool, with the striker coming up with critical contributions one week and looking incapable of doing the basics the next.

Nunez has been relegated to the role of squad player since Arne Slot took charge. The Dutch boss favoured Diogo Jota in the first months of the season, while Luis Diaz has often got the nod to lead the line since the turn of the year.

Credible sources like Fabrizio Romano and James Pearce have all claimed a Nunez sale should not surprise anyone if transpiring in the summer.

However, on the back of leading Liverpool’s comeback against Southampton on Saturday, the fiery frontman celebrated by making a shushing gesture.

Whether that indicated Nunez believes falsehoods are being written about his future or whether he was simply telling critics of his game to pipe down is open to debate.

But according to a fresh update from Sky Sports Switzerland, Nunez actually wants out of Anfield. The remarkable report also highlighted a non-footballing reason as to why Nunez wants out.

The report read: ‘Darwin Nunez, tired of the gloomy English climate, would like to join a club closer to his Latin culture and has opened the door to a departure this summer.’

It was clarified Nunez has not yet made a final decision and will wait until the current campaign has ended before making that call. But for the time being at least the strong suggestion is he’s leaning towards seeking a move away.

A move to Saudi Arabia has long been touted, though Sky Sports Switzerland suggested a stay within Europe is entirely possible.

Atletico Madrid are said to be ‘monitoring the situation closely’ with manager Diego Simeone looking for a long-term successor to Antoine Griezmann who turns 34 later this month.

Liverpool asking price revealed

Despite Nunez’s hit-and-miss form, the report claimed Liverpool would rather not sell the frontman.

That’s despite repeated claims the Reds intend to strengthen in the striker position next summer, with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak a confirmed target.

Yet if Nunez pushes to leave, it was claimed Liverpool ‘do not plan to start negotiations below a transfer fee estimated at eighty million euros.’ €80m currently equates to £67.1m.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Liverpool came ‘very close’ to selling Nunez to Al-Nassr in the winter window.

Both clubs as well as Nunez were on board with the move before Liverpool pulled the plug in the final stages.

The club’s reasoning why was twofold: they were in four competitions at the time and didn’t believe any of their summer targets could be signed six months early.

As such, the decision was made to abort the sale to ensure Slot wasn’t deprived of an extra body in the second half of the season.

