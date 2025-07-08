A sub-par bid could result in a heavily linked Liverpool transfer crumbling and a report claims an alternative deal worth around 50 percent less is being ramped up.

The overwhelming expectation entering the summer transfer was Darwin Nunez would leave Liverpool. The Uruguayan has failed to kick on since arriving from Benfica three years ago in what was a club-record £85m deal (add-ons included) at that time.

Liverpool rejected a bid believed to be worth around £70m from Al Nassr for Nunez in January. The Reds were going strong in four competitions at that time and despite a willingness to cash in, they did not want to weaken Arne Slot’s squad mid-season.

Fast forward to the present day and Nunez has given the green light to joining Serie A champions Napoli.

Antonio Conte’s side have installed Nunez as their primary striker target and per the latest from Gianluca Di Marzio, they’ve have tabled a bid.

Di Marzio claimed Napoli have offered €50m plus €5m in add-ons, which in total equates to £47.5m.

Di Marzio did not state whether the bid had been accepted or rejected. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has strongly suggested it’s the latter.

Taking to YouTube, Romano explained: “50 million euros was never going to be enough for Liverpool despite the reports we had in the recent hours.

“Napoli know that with that money Liverpool will never accept a proposal for Darwin Nunez.

“But in the next days and weeks Napoli are expected to try again for Darwin. He remains their top target.”

While a new and improved offer may well be on the way, a prior update from Romano revealed there is a significant valuation gap in play.

“Napoli at the moment still want Darwin Nunez, but feel that the transfer fee is too high,” said Romano one week ago. “Liverpool want more than €65m (£56m), probably in excess of €70m (£60.5m) for Darwin Nunez.

“At the moment, Napoli believe that the numbers of this deal are excessive, too expensive.

“This is why at the moment there is still no green light. Napoli are still working on the deal, so let’s see what’s going to happen there with Nunez, because for sure, Napoli remain in conversations.

“Meanwhile, they have the other option, Lorenzo Lucca, still in their hands in case they can’t get Darwin Nunez.”

Darwin Nunez could be left in limbo

Given Napoli’s first bid has fallen so far short of Liverpool’s target valuation, there is no guarantee the rumoured second bid will come close to sealing a deal for Nunez either.

And as Romano mentioned, Napoli do have a viable alternative in mind in the form of Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca.

What’s more, Di Marzio’s update revealed Napoli are accelerating a move for Lucca in a sign they may be willing to admit defeat on the Nunez move.

‘Napoli is pushing to reach an agreement on €33/34 million,’ wrote Di Marzio.

Another factor Napoli must take into consideration are the salary demands each player are requesting.

Factoring in Lucca’s lower demands and the smaller transfer fee, Di Marzio stated the overall cost of signing Nunez would be ‘practically double’ that of landing Lucca.

