Major Liverpool transfer target for 2024 named, as Klopp orders move that’ll stun Prem rival

Jurgen Klopp has ‘insisted’ Liverpool sign a livewire winger next summer in a move that’ll devastate Brentford, and how much the move should cost has been revealed.

The Reds’ forward line is once again the envy of many in world football. The exits of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have barely been felt, with the immediate impacts made by Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo ensuring Liverpool are just as potent as ever.

Indeed, Liverpool have scored in all 11 matches they’ve played across all competitions this season. They’ve notched at least two goals in nine of their 11 contests.

However, despite having Diaz, Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez to choose from, Mohamed Salah remains Liverpool’s most potent and feared weapon.

But with a move to Saudi Arabia possible in the summer of 2024, Klopp may soon require a new right winger. Even if Salah stays, the Egyptian will be 32 at the start of next season and a reliable back-up will be required to help manage his minutes.

To that end, the Liverpool Echo (citing a report in Spain) claims PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko is in Liverpool’s sights.

Liverpool to do what Brentford couldn’t?

The Belgium international, 20, is left-footed and operates primarily in Salah’s position on the right wing. Bakayoko has scored just once for PSV this season, though has provided six assists.

Brentford lodged a club-record £34m bid for the winger over the summer. The Evening Standard stated PSV were holding out for £38.5m, though the player’s refusal to join the Bees torpedoed the move anyway.

Per the Spanish report, Liverpool hope to succeed where Brentford failed and Klopp has reportedly ‘insisted on the idea of ​​his signing with a view to 2024/2025 [season]’.

Bakayoko is not the finished article, though aged 20 and already making an impact for both PSV and Belgium, he clearly has a high ceiling.

