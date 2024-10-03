Liverpool hero reveals major new contract ‘well on the way’, as Real Madrid eye Tottenham alternative

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has claimed that the Reds are making progress in their contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Real Madrid are reportedly looking at Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro as a backup target.

Alexander-Arnold, like fellow elite stars Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, has entered the final year of his Liverpool contract. This has led to speculation that the right-back might leave his boyhood club, with Real Madrid and Manchester City both keen on signing him in a bargain deal.

During an appearance on TNT Sports, Liverpool hero McManaman admitted it is a ‘problem’ that those crucial three contracts have not been sorted out earlier.

But the pundit did suggest that Liverpool are firmly in renewal talks with all three of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk, and it is the Englishman’s fresh terms which are likely to be announced first.

“The circumstances for Trent and how it’s come, this is well-known,” McManaman said.

“The sporting director and Jurgen [Klopp] leaving, so it’s got to this limbo, of sorts. What’s helping is Virgil and Mo Salah are in the same predicament.

“There’s been a problem within the club that it hasn’t been sorted out sooner. Hopefully, it won’t be hard for the three of them – particular Trent – to get it all sorted amicably.

“I know they’ve all been talking in the club. I’ve been talking to the players, so it’s well on the way, the club won’t say anything until it’s signed, sealed and delivered.”

In another boost for Liverpool fans, CaughtOffside report that Real Madrid are eyeing Tottenham full-back Porro as an alternative target in case they are unsuccessful in landing Alexander-Arnold.

The report suggests that Real Madrid could bid €65million (£54.7m / US$71.7m) for Porro. Although, his exit would not please Ange Postecoglou, as the Spaniard has developed into one of Tottenham’s best performers in recent seasons.

Madrid have also shortlisted Manchester United ace Diogo Dalot and Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen as backup targets to Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool confident of keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold

McManaman’s comments come after TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool are confident of tying Alexander-Arnold down to fresh terms.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Gillan that Man City hold shock interest in the England ace, while there is an obvious attraction for him to link up with friend Jude Bellingham at Madrid. Nevertheless, there is a calm confidence at Anfield that Alexander-Arnold will stay put.

Liverpool are ready to offer the player a big pay rise as they look to tie him down until June 2030.

Alexander-Arnold staying on Merseyside would see him go against the advice of Michael Owen, who swapped Liverpool for Madrid in August 2004.

Earlier this week, Owen suggested Alexander-Arnold should strongly consider Madrid’s advances as it is ‘only a short career’ and such a transfer would allow him to take part in a ‘different experience’.

The former striker added that he did not leave Liverpool ‘because I hated it’, but because he feared he would regret not taking the opportunity to join Madrid. That is the huge decision facing Alexander-Arnold, though at this stage he is leaning towards staying at Liverpool.

Anfield news: Striker battle, Zubimendi speaks out

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face competition from a host of clubs including Arsenal and Juventus to sign Lille centre-forward Jonathan David.

As per Football Insider, Arsenal, Juve, AC Milan and Inter Milan have all joined Liverpool in the hunt for the Canadian, who netted the winner for Lille against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

All of those clubs have been alerted by the fact David’s Lille contract expires at the end of the season, which means he can be signed for a cut-price fee.

Earlier this week, the Italian media suggested Liverpool are leading the charge for the goalscorer, having prepared a five-and-a-half-year contract for him worth €5m per year (£80,000 a week).

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been quizzed on a summer of noise after he rejected the chance to join Liverpool.

“My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times,” he said. “So far, things have gone well for me.

“It is true that there was a lot of noise. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. There is a lot of noise because of the press but in the end everything is easier than all that.”

When asked if Sociedad’s poor start to the season had him wishing he had left, the Spain star replied: “Of course I don’t regret it, I can’t think that after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within.

“I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train and I’m excited about having a good season.”

