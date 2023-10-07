Major problem ‘pushing’ Liverpool star towards exit after being ‘relegated’ in Klopp hierarchy

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is now looking likely to leave the Premier League club in 2024 because of a factor hampering his progress, a report has revealed.

Thiago is yet to play for Liverpool this season and will be spending more time on the sidelines after another injury setback was confirmed this week. It is not an ideal situation for him to be in during the final year of his contract at Anfield.

There have been claims that Jurgen Klopp would like him to stay, but other decision makers at Liverpool are less sure. Weighing up his talent, age and lack of availability, both sides have valid arguments.

The latest news from AS is that Thiago’s physical problems are ‘pushing him towards the exit door’. It is deemed that ‘his relevance in Klopp’s team is losing steam’.

Indeed, even if Thiago was available, he would be competing with summer signings such as Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister for a place in midfield.

Referring not only to that hierarchy but also his injury history, the report claims Thiago has been ‘relegated […] to a totally secondary role’.

Thus, after snubbing advances from Turkey and Saudi Arabia in the summer, he may have to consider his future more carefully now. The decision of whether to leave Liverpool or not may well be taken out of his hands if the club release him anyway at the end of the season, but it remains to be seen if anything could happen earlier in January.

Thiago has been a Liverpool player since 2020, when they bought him from Bayern Munich. He has since accumulated 97 appearances under Klopp’s management.

In none of his three seasons with the club has he featured in more than 30 Premier League matches, though; fitness issues have limited the impact he has been able to make.

Thiago hasn’t played for his national team, Spain, since 2021, which reflects how he has been fading from prominence, despite his obvious technical ability.

He is one of the few remaining experienced midfielders in the Liverpool squad, but that doesn’t count for much if he isn’t available on the pitch.

