Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez could be on the move this summer after failing to make his mark under Arne Slot, but Atletico Madrid WON’T be his destination after a club official made his feelings clear on a prospective transfer – and with Fabrizio Romano revealing exactly where the Uruguayan will likely end up.

The 25-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance since his £85m (including add-ons) switch to Anfield from Benfica in 2022, but has never lived up to his price tag.

Nunez was used frequently by Liverpool’s previous boss Jurgen Klopp but has fallen down the pecking order since Slot’s arrival on Merseyside.

The Uruguayan international has started just seven Premier League matches this term, with the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah preferred by Slot.

Nunez’s lack of regular involvement has led to speculation that he could leave Liverpool and Atletico have been linked with a move for the striker.

However, Atletico’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has definitively ruled out a move for the forward this summer.

“A move for Darwin Nunez? We are not looking for a striker; our team needs reinforcements in other positions, which is what the Atletico Madrid management is currently discussing,” Martin said in a recent interview, as quoted by Football Espana.

“Nunez is not part of the club’s transfer plans for the upcoming period and the reports about our interest in the player are completely baseless.”

Saudi remain interested in Darwin Nunez

While a move to Madrid for Nunez is off the cards, TEAMtalk understands that they’re is a genuine chance he could be sold by Liverpool this summer – if they line up a replacement.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs confirmed earlier this week that Al-Nassr had a verbal bid of £58m rejected for Nunez in January. They later signed Jhon Duran from Aston Villa instead.

The interest from Saudi remains and the indication from sources is that Nunez is open to a move to the Gulf State.

Nunez was reluctant to make the move in January, however, as he didn’t want to leave in a season where Liverpool are fighting for silverware on multiple fronts.

We will have to wait and see whether Saudi return given most of the big-spending clubs have a lead striker now, but sources suggest that Liverpool will be more willing to sanction to a sale this summer than they were in January.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also indicated that a move to the Middle East looks the most likely outcome this summer, describing the player’s potential exit as a ‘concrete possibility’.

‘Darwin Nunez’s full focus until July remains on Liverpool after Al Nassr deal collapsed in January… but then he has strong chances to leave the club,’ Romano stated on X.

‘Nunez’s exit in the summer is a concrete possibility, already discussed in the recent months.’

As mentioned, Liverpool will likely look to bring in a replacement first and they are big admirers of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak – although he could cost as much as £150m – while Brighton’s Joao Pedro is also on their shortlist.

Liverpool round-up: Alexander Isak hope, Mamardashvili arrival delayed ?

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that PSR problems could ‘force’ Newcastle to reluctantly sell Isak, who, as mentioned, is admired greatly by Liverpool.

Eddie Howe’s interest in acquiring two Liverpool stars – defenders Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez – could be used as part of a monster three-way swap deal, it’s claimed.

As a result, reports suggest that Liverpool find themselves in a ‘strong negotiating position’ over a potential summer swoop for Isak.

In other news, Slot is reportedly preparing to DELAY Giorgi Mamardashvili’s move to Anfield by a further 12 months, with the Georgian set for another loan spell away.

“I don’t think that decision has been made yet. I wouldn’t rule out that Alisson starts next season and Mamardashvili might have another season out on loan,” Graeme Bailey told Rousing the Kop.

“I’d be amazed if Mamardashvili would accept the number two role in a World Cup year.”

