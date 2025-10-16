Liverpool are ‘soon to make contact’ over a firm move to sign Nico Schlotterbeck ahead of the January transfer window, two strong reports in Germany have claimed, while the Borussia Dortmund defender’s stance on the move will have Arne Slot jumping for joy.

The Reds spent a whopping £440m (€505m, $600m) on strengthening their title-winning squad this summer as Slot looked to mould the Liverpool side he inherited from Jurgen Klopp in his name. And while some 19 players either arrived or left Anfield on permanent deals, the Dutchman is far from done at bringing in new players.

Indeed, one signing that eluded Slot was that of Marc Guehi, with the Crystal Palace defender slipping through his fingers after a late transfer U-turn, instigated by Eagles boss Oliver Glasner.

While Guehi remains a player of serious interest, a worrying new update from a Sky Sports journalist suggests the England defender could slip through their grasp for a second time.

In light of that, coupled with the season-ending ACL injury sustained by Italian teenager Giovanni Leoni, Slot is drawing up a list of alternative targets.

And in recent days, it’s been suggested powerful Germany defender Schlotterbeck has emerged at the very top of their eight-man wishlist ahead of the 2026 transfer windows.

Now, though, according to both BILD and journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are not willing to wait until the summer for a new defensive signing, as previously reported, and will launch a bid for the 6ft 3in Borussia Dortmund star imminently.

Indeed, BILD claims that Liverpool are planning a mid-season assault for Schlotterbeck, whose current deal expires in summer 2027. Better yet, the report says the 22-times capped star is willing to stave off talks over a new deal at the Westfalonstadion owing to that interest from the Reds.

Falk, meanwhile, writing for CF Bayern Insider, says that Liverpool have a bid prepared for the player and will make contact soon with Dortmund over a potential January deal.

Dortmund’s stance on selling Schlotterbeck to Liverpool in January

Currently rated at around €55m (£47.7m, $64m), Falk goes on to add that the 25-year-old would be ‘interested’ in making the move to Anfield, while revealing that Dortmund have offered him an extension, but since the German isn’t happy with the wage on offer, he’s keeping his options open.

A third source, journalist David Lynch, believes Schlotterbeck is considered a much more viable and important target for Liverpool than another strongly-linked alternative in Dayot Upamecano.

“Schlotterbeck makes a lot more sense for Liverpool, and he’s the better player as well. Upamecano’s got mistakes in him,” the reporter told Sports Mole.

“Liverpool might see it as an opportunity to develop him, but there are weaknesses there in Upamecano that would get exposed regularly in the Premier League.

“Schlotterbeck, on the other hand, is someone they definitely do like and have watched. Whether that becomes anything or not, we’ll have to wait and see. That one might [be more] for the summer rather than January.”

The left-footed defender would be a perfect signing for the Reds. Since signing for Dortmund in a €25m deal from Freiburg in May 2022, he has developed into one of the Bundesliga’s best centre-halves and one of the first names on his country’s teamsheet.

Per DataMB, Schlotterbeck is in the top 87% percentile of his defensive duels, 80.6% of aerial duels, and 94.1 of progressive carries last season, while being in the top 76.% percentile for forward passes reaching their intended target is also a major plus.

In truth, Liverpool would be landing a perfect defender who looks ideally suited to their system.

Despite that, the Reds have been told it may take a massive offer to twist Dortmund’s arm over a January sale. And despite the fact his deal is due to expire in just 20 months, the feeling in Germany is that they would decline any offer that comes their way for the star this winter and with their aim still at extending his stay.

Just how good is Nico Schlotterbeck?

