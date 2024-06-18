Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the best wingers in the world and reports suggest that Liverpool want to sign him this summer.

The 23-year-old is a popular figure at Napoli, with his fine performances earning him the nickname ‘Kvaradona’ in homage to club legend Diego Maradona.

Kvaratskhelia joined the Italian giants in 2022 and has made 88 appearances for them to date, scoring 25 goals and making 26 assists in the process.

Napoli are determined to keep hold of the youngster for as long as possible but his agents are actively pushing for him to leave the club this summer.

Reports from Italy suggest Kvaratskhelia is ‘unsettled’ due to a contract standoff, sparking interest from Liverpool and Barcelona.

The winger’s agents have added fuel to the fire by releasing the following statement amid the uncertainty: “We want to leave Napoli, but now we’re all waiting for the Euro 2024,” said Mamuda Jugeli, Kvaratskhelia’s agent, in a recent interview.

This sentiment is echoed by his father, Badri, who expressed his discomfort with the club’s instability, adding: “I do not want my child to stay in Napoli.”

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘in talks’ to sign defender after Arne Slot demand but Leicester pose ‘significant’ threat

Napoli respond to Kvaratskhelia, Liverpool links

Kvaratskhelia is currently away on international duty with Georgia for the Euros, who will face Turkey in their first group fixture on Tuesday afternoon.

The forward is fully focused on the tournament but that hasn’t put his suitors off approaching Napoli over a summer transfer.

According to TBR Football, Liverpool have ‘been in touch’ with the Italian side to ask about Kvaratskhelia’s potential availability.

Recent reports have suggested that a bid of around £90m could be enough to sign the supremely talented Georgian.

However, with Kvaratskhelia under contract until 2027, it seems Napoli have zero intention of allowing him to leave for any price.

In a strongly worded statement released on their X page, Napoli emphasized the fact the player is not for sale.

“Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the Calcio Napoli club!!! End of story,” the club wrote.

With that in mind, it seems Liverpool will have to look elsewhere for a new winger this summer even though Kvaratskhelia seems keen to move on to pastures new.

Perhaps the winger is someone the Reds will look at again in the future, as it seems unlikely that he’ll want to spend his entire career in Naples.

With Mohamed Salah likely to spend just one more full season at Anfield, Kvaratskhelia may well be the man to replace him.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool transfers: Eight Euro 2024 stars enticing Arne Slot in transformative summer window