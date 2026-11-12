Liverpool make contact to hijack £100m deal with sublime January transfer ON

Liverpool have reportedly made a new approach as they look to hijack Alex Scott’s prospective £100million transfer to Chelsea, with the Reds also making progress on a second potential signing.

Scott made his name with Bristol City in the Championship before joining Bournemouth for £25million in August 2023. The 23-year-old has since established himself as one of the best young central midfielders in the Premier League, and as one of England’s most exciting talents.

Scott’s classy performances have been crucial to Bournemouth’s impressive form in the last two seasons.

We revealed on October 26 that Bournemouth were preparing a second, record-breaking contract offer to extend Scott’s deal beyond June 2028. However, that proposal was rejected as the two-cap England international is looking to join a bigger, more successful club.

We confirmed on October 30 that Chelsea have emerged as clear favourites in the race to sign Scott, forcing Liverpool to consider alternative options.

But according to an update from the i Paper, Liverpool have returned for Scott by making contact with Bournemouth as they try to beat Chelsea to his capture.

The report explains how Arsenal have joined Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for the player. But Arsenal will wait until the summer before making a formal move, which means he is more likely to join Liverpool or Chelsea in January.

A winter transfer is a strong possibility as Bournemouth will be forced to accept a ‘sufficiently substantial offer’ in January. A bid worth £100m is expected to be enough to convince the Cherries to sell.

Ideally, Bournemouth want to keep Scott until the summer before they even consider his potential departure. But that will depend on the type of offers Liverpool and Chelsea launch in January.

Scott, meanwhile, is happy to see out the campaign at Bournemouth if no winter transfer can be agreed.

Monaco star Lamine Camara is Liverpool’s main backup target for Scott, in case Chelsea win the race for the latter.

The Daily Mail’s Liverpool reporter, Lewis Steele, claimed earlier this week that Chelsea sources believe Camara already has a ‘deal in place’ on personal terms with Liverpool.

Liverpool fighting Chelsea for Alex Scott

Liverpool and Chelsea have converged on both the Senegalese and Scott as they search for top-quality midfield additions.

Camara was on the verge of joining Chelsea on summer deadline day, only for Monaco to veto the deal at the last minute.

Sources have confirmed to us that Bournemouth are tracking AZ sensation Kees Smit and Lazio’s Kenneth Taylor as possible replacements for Scott.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will be hoping to convince Scott to move to Anfield, as the pair have a good relationship following their successful spell together at Bournemouth. But Chelsea are putting up a very strong fight.

Meanwhile, Leeds United could make a ‘rare’ move to stop an in-form £60m star from joining Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa are seriously considering a swoop for a Chelsea midfielder, according to a report.