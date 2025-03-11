Liverpool have been given a leg-up in their quest to sign Milos Kerkez after Match of the Day host Gary Lineker and Micah Richards both having backed the Reds to land the Bournemouth star – while TEAMtalk can also provide an insight into the 21-year-old’s thoughts on a move to Anfield.

The Reds are flying high at the top of the Premier League and only a second English league crown over the last 35 years looks almost guaranteed given Arne Slot’s side now have a formidable 15-lead at the summit. And while a big week could also see Liverpool move into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and get their hands on the first trophy of the season in the Carabao Cup, it seems the Reds are not standing still ahead of what is likely to be a huge summer transfer window.

Indeed, having assessed his squad last summer, Slot decided against spending any serious money, with Federico Chiesa proving to be the only concrete arrival.

Now, with FSG providing big money to spend and Slot seemingly intending to upgrade a few positions in his side to ensure their efforts from this season can be repeated, Lineker has appeared to let the cat out of the bag over Kerkez’s move to Anfield.

Assessing Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham at the weekend, Lineker shared his thoughts on The Rest is Football podcast and explained why a move to Anfield “makes sense” for Kerkez.

“It was looking a bit bleak and grim for Spurs, but at least they salvaged something,” Lineker began.

“They came back, surprisingly so I thought, because I didn’t see that coming. Bournemouth press so well, don’t they?

“The run and the ball from Kerkez as well! He’s really good. I think they might struggle to keep him at Bournemouth.

“I saw the links with Liverpool and that makes sense. It makes sense.”

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards added: “Tottenham found it so difficult with that Bournemouth press.

“How good were Bournemouth, it was ridiculous. They might be the best pressing side in the Premier League right now. They all know their jobs and they’ve got really good players.”

Turning focus to the 21-times capped Hungary star, Richards added: “Kerkez is just outstanding. He’s been linked with Liverpool as well.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 Liverpool tell Dominik Szoboszlai to convince £40m ‘aggressive’ star to join as Richard Hughes gets involved

Kerkez stance on Liverpool move as Slot speaks out

Liverpool were the first news outlet to bring you the news of the Merseysiders’ interest in the Bournemouth man, which we reported way back in September.

Having watched with interest as the story has developed since, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher then reported in February that preliminary talks over a summer move to Anfield had been held with the player’s agent – and it seems Kerkez himself is very much keen on the move.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also thinks his former club will look to upgrade three positions this summer with left-back a top priority and having personally named the Hungary star as a possible option.

“Left-back is definitely an area Liverpool should be looking to strengthen in January,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Andy Robertson needs help, he’s a Liverpool legend, he’s won the lot, but the amount of games he’s played, playing in a Jurgen Klopp team, constantly just running up and down that wing for five or six years. He needs a little bit of help in that position.

“Liverpool didn’t do too much business in the summer but that’s an area that they have to rectify in January rather than wait until the summer.

“Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. The technical director who brought him to Bournemouth [Richard Hughes] is now the sporting director at Liverpool.

“Kerkez looks like a full back and he’s aggressive. He’s been superb since he came into the Premier League and is one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on.”

Despite claims growing that a move to Anfield is on, Slot played down his side’s chances of a deal after they saw off Andoni Iraola’s side last month.

When asked directly if Liverpool are considering a move, the Reds boss replied: “I don’t think I have to talk about players that we are interested in, let alone a player from Bournemouth.

“He’s playing over here, he’s having a great season, as many, many other players are here as well.”

Liverpool round-up: Ornstein talks up Isak move; second star eyed

Meanwhile, Kerkez is not the only Bournemouth player being talked up over a summer move to Anfield with a lowball offer now reportedly being prepped for his Vitality Stadium teammate Dean Huijsen.

However, while the Reds may hope an early approach will give them an advantage, it’s emerged that Liverpool are one of five big sides all attracted to the Spain Under-21 star, with a big summer scramble expected to ensue.

Elsewhere, Slot’s quest to improve the forward line has continued to see Alexander Isak mentioned as a Liverpool target. Now trusted reporter David Ornstein has broken rank somewhat and explained how a move to Anfield for the Swede could indeed come about.

In other news, Sky Sports Switzerland claim the man he could feasibly replace in attack, Darwin Nunez, is ready to quit Anfield for a mind-boggling reason.

YOU DECIDE: Should Liverpool sign Kerkez or another left-back target?