Liverpool transfer OFF as €50m star faces heartbreak after Arne Slot U-turn

Liverpool are unlikely to sign a top-class winger who dreams of succeeding Mohamed Salah at Anfield, according to a source, as Reds manager Arne Slot makes a U-turn on Federico Chiesa.

The Reds have made eight new additions to their squad in the summer transfer window, but Liverpool are keen on further strengthening their team as Slot aims to win the Premier League title for the second season in a row.

Liverpool have had a bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak turned down and are in talks with Crystal Palace for England international central defender Marc Guehi.

Bringing in a new winger would also make sense for the Merseyside club, with Luis Diaz leaving for Bayern Munich.

However, it seems that Liverpool manager Slot has decided to keep faith in Chiesa instead.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chiesa has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants to stay.

Chiesa had a torrid season on a personal level in 2024/25, making just one start each in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Although the Italy international did consider leaving Liverpool earlier this summer, the 27-year-old winger, who scored against Bournemouth in the Premier League last week, has decided to stay put at Anfield.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chiesa’s stance will affect Liverpool’s quest to sign Malick Fofana.

The Sky Sport Switzerland journalist has reported that Slot is now ‘strongly considering’ keeping Chiesa, which makes Fofana’s move to Liverpool ‘unlikely’.

Tavolieri wrote on X at 7:21pm on August 19: “Arne Slot’s now strongly considering that Federico Chiesa should stay in Liverpool Football Club. Player’s happy and wants to be part of #LFC project this season.

“By extension, that news signifies that Malick Fofana’s deal to Anfield become unlikely… #OL #mercato”

Malick Fofana would love to join Liverpool

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are among the clubs showing interest in Lyon winger Fofana.

Sources told TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, on June 27 that Liverpool are among the clubs to make ‘enquiries’ about Fofana, who is valued at €50million (£43.1m / $58.2m).

Everton, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also asked about the 20-year-old Belgium international, who played predominantly as a left-winger last season and scored 11 goals and gave six assists in 41 appearances for Lyon.

Fofana’s agent, Bobo Fofana, has already gone public with the winger’s desire to join Liverpool and follow in the footsteps of Salah.

Bobo Fofana told Africa Foot in May: “The choice of heart would be Liverpool.

“He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and El Hadji Diouf.

“Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a club in the European top five.

“He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities. There’s no doubt he can make a splash.

“For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favors transitional play.

“However, he’ll have to choose the right club, as competition is fierce across the Channel.”

Fofana himself recently said that he could leave Lyon before the summer transfer window.

The winger said, as quoted in The London Evening Standard: “If I stay at OL? Trick question. In football, anything can happen.

“If I stay, it will be by being happy to stay at Lyon. That’s it, we’ll see. It’s not that I want to leave, but if we have a good opportunity, we’ll see.”

Earlier this summer, Lyon technical director Matthieu Louis-Jean told Le Progres: “We’ve committed to a certain number of sales. It’s not certain that it will be Malick (Fofana).

“The problem with Malick is that he’s an excellent player, so it’s clear that we’ll be attacked now, tomorrow, in six months, in a year. After that, we’ll decide based on the offers that come in.”

