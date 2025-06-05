Liverpool are keen on signing Malick Fofana as an alternative to Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, with the Lyon winger’s stance on a potential move to Anfield also coming to light.

Fofana has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, Arsenal, and Aston Villa leading the chase for his signature. TEAMtalk understands that Fofana’s explosive performances have made him a prime target, while Lyon’s financial woes could see him available for around £40million.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool have heavily scouted the Belgium international winger, viewing him as a dynamic and cheaper alternative to Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon.

TEAMtalk revealed this week that Liverpool remain keen on Gordon, but Newcastle want at least £80million for the England international.

Liverpool see Fofana as a potential long-term investment whom they can develop into a world-class winger.

A move for Fofana could accelerate if Liverpool finalise the sale of Luis Diaz amid Barcelona’s interest in him, with the Lyon winger’s £40m price tag offering a cost-effective option compared to other targets such as Gordon.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are also firmly in the race for Fofana, who scored 11 goals and gave six assists in 41 appearances for Lyon last season.

The north London club are prioritising attacking reinforcements to support Bukayo Saka and address inconsistent form from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners view Fofana’s versatility and directness as ideal for their high-intensity system, positioning them as frontrunners alongside Liverpool.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Villa have made contact with Fofana’s representatives, offering the winger regular playing time under Unai Emery.

This promise of first-team prominence could sway the young winger, who is keen to continue his rapid development. Beyond the Premier League, European giants Juventus and Bayern Munich are monitoring Fofana, too.

What Malick Fofana’s agent has said about Liverpool move

In May, Fofana’s agent publicly said that the winger would love to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Goal quoted Bobo Fofana as saying: “The choice of heart would be Liverpool. He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and El Hadji Diouf.

“Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a club in the European top five.

“He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities. There’s no doubt he can make a splash.

“For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favors transitional play. However, he’ll have to choose the right club, as competition is fierce across the Channel.”

Lyon’s precarious financial situation makes a sale increasingly likely. Fofana remains focused on his performances, but the prospect of a big-money move looms large.

Fofana’s decision will hinge on playing time, project ambition, and the chance to follow in the footsteps of his idols.

The Premier League appears to be the 20-year-old’s most likely destination, and sources state he would love the chance to play in England.

