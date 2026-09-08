Liverpool want to sign £70m Newcastle centre-back to replace Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are competing with Manchester United for Newcastle United central defender Malick Thiaw, according to a report, as the Magpies’ sporting director Ross Wilson’s latest comments suggest whether Reds manager Andoni Iraola will be able to bring him to Anfield.

Jeremy Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni, Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the five options at centre-back for Liverpool manager Iraola – when they are fit and available.

However, both Van Dijk and Gomez are out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Araujo is also only on loan from Barcelona for the 2026/27 campaign, while Jacquet is 21 and Leoni is just 19.

According to CaughtOffSide, Liverpool are already planning to replace Van Dijk next summer and have identified Newcastle centre-back Thiaw as a target.

The report has claimed that, along with Liverpool, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old Germany international central defender.

There have been no direct contact or talks among the parties, though.

The report has added that Newcastle have ‘no intention of selling’ Thiaw and will demand £65-70million for him.

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Ross Wilson comments give Liverpool hope over Malick Thiaw

Thiaw has been on the books of Newcastle since the summer of 2025, when he joined from AC Milan.

The defender is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2029.

Newcastle sold Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes to Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, respectively, in the summer of 2025.

The Magpies’ sporting director Wilson has said that Newcastle could sell more of their top players in the upcoming transfer windows, which will come as music to the ears of Liverpool in their pursuit of Thiaw.

Wilson said, as quoted on ESPN: “If you want to be a successful club in the Premier League, you have to trade players and if you don’t the chances are you won’t be a successful club in the Premier League.

“This is what we’ve got to do.

“And if you don’t do it, then just keep the squad you’ve got and forevermore they’ll grow old, achieve less and leave for nothing.”

Wilson added: “I think we want Newcastle United to be a club with anticipation and excitement.

“If we’re not, it probably means we’re doing it wrong.

“[This summer] never felt chaotic inside.

“There is no point us pretending otherwise — we did not want to lose Bruno Guimarães.

“That was really disappointing that we got to that place in the end.

“We were happy where we got to in terms of numbers but that was not part of our plan.

“But everything else that happened during the window was part of the plan.”

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