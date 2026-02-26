One of Liverpool’s big summer signings is now ‘seriously considering’ requesting a loan exit after growing increasingly frustrated with the role he’s been given, we can exclusively reveal.

Liverpool forked out close to half a billion pounds on new recruits last summer, and it’s fair to say the early results are mixed.

All bar one of the new names have got their fair share of playing time unless injured, with £29.9m (€35m) goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, the exception.

And TEAMtalk understands that the giant Georgian is growing increasingly frustrated with life as understudy to Alisson Becker at Liverpool.

Despite his reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers, Mamardashvili has found opportunities limited at Anfield, with Alisson once again proving himself as one of the world’s best this season and playing a crucial role in getting Liverpool’s campaign back on track.

What’s more, the cup competitions haven’t proven an avenue to game-time for Mamardashvili. Liverpool exited the League Cup in the fourth round, and against Brighton in the FA Cup a fortnight ago, Slot somewhat surprisingly selected Alisson.

Now 33, Alisson has already been assured by the club that they will take up the option to extend his contract through to 2027, further cementing his status as Liverpool’s number one for the foreseeable future.

Some outlets are reporting Alisson’s deal already runs to 2027, but we’re reliably informed it’s actually up this summer. Though as mentioned, it’s almost a certainty that the one-year option to cover the 2026/27 season will be taken up.

For Mamardashvili, this means the prospect of another season on the sidelines – barring injury to Alisson or the occasional cup appearance.

The Georgian international did see some action earlier in the season when Alisson was ruled out with a hamstring issue, but struggled to convince, managing just two clean sheets in 11 appearances.

His run in the team coincided with Liverpool’s season unravelling, and while he obviously wasn’t the main culprit, it was clear to see he wasn’t performing at the same ultra-high level Alisson ordinarily would.

While Liverpool still view Mamardashvili as their long-term future between the posts, the pathway to regular first-team football remains blocked for now.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Mamardashvili is now seriously considering requesting a loan move for next season in order to secure more consistent playing time and continue his development.

The club is aware of his concerns and, while they remain committed to his long-term future, a temporary move away from Anfield could be on the cards if the right opportunity arises.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – £60m-£70m Forest raid / Alessandro Bastoni, Micky van de Ven…

In other news, Liverpool and Chelsea are both showing ‘strong and serious’ interest in taking a Nottingham Forest ace away from the City Ground, and we can reveal a summer sale is ‘increasingly likely’ if offers of around £60m-£70m are tabled.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the futures of Alessandro Bastoni and Micky van de Ven, as Liverpool prepare to make a statement defensive signing this summer.

ICYMI: Arne Slot stunned as Liverpool superstar’s agent confirms plans to join Real Madrid