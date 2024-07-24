Liverpool are convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will remain at Anfield for another season at least and potentially beyond after holding talks over a bumper new deal at Anfield – but Real Madrid has been described as a ‘serious’ contender for his signature and why a future move to the Bernabeu cannot be ruled out has been revealed.

The homegrown Reds star is an icon at Anfield, having risen through the academy to become one of their most important players, racking up a hugely-impressive 79 assists and 19 goals from 310 appearances during his eight seasons as a first-teamer. But with just a year left on his deal, fears are growing that Alexander-Arnold could be lured away from Liverpool – and potentially as soon as this summer.

To that end, Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old, having monitored his progress for a good number of years and with rumours circulating over the years they would love to make him a future Galactico.

With Kylian Mbappe also signing for Los Blancos this summer, together with the formidable presence of his close friend Jude Bellingham already there, speculation of a move to Real Madrid has gotten louder than ever in recent weeks.

And while Real’s plan has seemingly always been to potentially land Alexander-Arnold as a free agent in the summer of 2025, there has been speculation that they could try and tempt the Reds into his sale this summer with his deal now having 11 months left to run.

That said, TEAMtalk has learned that Liverpool are refusing to put a price on his head, given their determination to retain their vice-captain’s services, this summer and beyond.

Liverpool to table mammoth offer to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Now according to reports, Liverpool have already taken those first steps to securing the player’s future and keeping him out of Real’s grasp, by holding preliminary talks over an extension.

Per The Sun, new Reds boss Arne Slot met with Alexander-Arnold prior to the player’s departure with England to Germany for the European Championships and held what has been described as positive talks over the future.

And while actual talks over the specifics of a new deal were put on ice to allow the player to focus on Euro 2024, Slot left with an understanding that Alexander-Arnold would be committed to the Anfield project for at least another year.

After it emerged that the player’s agent was preparing to meet with Liverpool officials next week to discuss a new deal, it’s now revealed that the Reds are ready to table a ‘mammoth offer’ for his services.

Per reports, that is set to be worth £300,000 per week – elevating Alexander-Arnold into second place on the Reds pay scale and behind only the £350,000 a week Mo Salah. That arrangement, if secured, will tie the 29-times capped England star to Anfield until summer 2028, as TEAMtalk initially revealed on Tuesday.

“Trent’s spoken to the new manager already,” a source told The Sun.

“This took place before the Euros and they’re in touch now.

“They had a great conversation initially but the manager respected that he needed to focus on the tournament.”

Real Madrid threat not going anywhere for Liverpool

The source continued: “Trent, like the rest of the squad, sees this as a new beginning and a fresh start and he is excited to get back to training to lay the foundations for a successful, new season.

“He is definitely committed for the season and a huge deal will be presented to him to stay beyond that.

“Everyone at the club has huge admiration for Trent and will be doing whatever it takes to keep him.”

Despite that, it’s been revealed that Real Madrid will not be dissuaded from a move for the player and still plan an approach for his services in 2025.

It’s claimed Real’s plans this summer were always Mbappe and Leny Yoro and, while the latter got away, they still hope to bring in a new centre-half with former Manchester City man, Aymeric Laporte, now being linked.

As for Alexander-Arnold, he remains a firm target for 2025 and a failure to pen an extension will raise fears that a free-transfer move to the Bernabeu could yet materialise.

As it stands, he is currently able to negotiate pre-contract terms with the European champions from January 1, unless he signs that extension.

Even then it’s claimed that a four-year contract will not eliminate the Real Madrid danger – and that a move when Alexander-Arnold is in his late twenties – two or three years from now – cannot be entirely ruled out and that the player one day sees the Spanish giants as his ideal next challenge.