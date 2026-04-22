Liverpool have received a gigantic boost in their quest to complete the third biggest signing in their history, while a Reds superstar has agreed personal terms with Juventus and there’s a major update on Arne Slot’s future at Anfield.

Yan Diomande transfer latest

Liverpool’s No 1 target to replace Mohamed Salah, Yan Diomande, is ready to join Liverpool in a deal that’ll be topped only by Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

Diomande may only be 19, but Liverpool already believe he’s ready to take the mantle being vacated by Salah.

The Ivorian has enjoyed a breakout season at RB Leipzig on the back of his €20m arrival from Leganes. And after just one season in Germany, Leipzig are primed to more than quintuple their money.

Sky Germany recently confirmed Diomande is Liverpool’s top choice and the Reds aren’t deterred by Leipzig’s valuation, which has now soared beyond the €100m mark. A transfer on that scale will make Diomande Liverpool’s third biggest buy behind only Wirtz (£116m) and Isak (£125m).

And according to our insider, Fraser Fletcher, Diomande is now ready to say YES to Liverpool who’ll have no issues agreeing personal terms.

That is excellent news for the Reds, and all eyes are now on sporting director Richard Hughes and his team of negotiators who’ll soon open club-to-club talks with their counterparts in Leipzig.

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All-time great agrees Juventus move

Alisson Becker has agreed personal terms with Juventus, with a decision on what happens next now up to Liverpool.

Alisson is unquestionably one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and a bona fide Liverpool legend.

However, now aged 33 and increasingly struggling with injuries, the time to part ways may be nearing.

Alisson is contracted at Anfield for one more year but according to reliable journalist, Matteo Morreto, he’s agreed personal terms with Juventus, who Fabrizio Romano has confirmed ‘dream’ of signing the Brazilian.

Liverpool already have their successor to Alisson in the building in the shape of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

As such, what happens next is up to Liverpool, with Romano stating the Reds will hold talks with both Alisson and Mamardashvili in the coming weeks to iron out a plan. There are essentially two scenarios in play here.

The first is Liverpool sell Alisson to Juventus this summer and Mamardashvili becomes the new starter.

The second is Alisson is retained for the final year of his contract before leaving on a free in 2027, at which point Mamardashvili would then become the No 1 after one more year as back-up.

Arne Slot decision made

Liverpool are maintaining they’ll conduct a full end-of-season review that will determine Slot’s fate once and for all, but we’ve been told a decision is already made – Slot is STAYING.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed Slot is working under the ‘firm belief’ he’ll still be in charge next season.

As such, the Dutchman is already heavily involved in the club’s summer transfer plans, which is a clear indication he’s going nowhere.

Liverpool will finish a season in which they hoped to win multiple major honours without a single trophy to their name.

Nevertheless, Chelsea’s capitulation has given the Reds almost a free ticket to Champions League qualification and that will be enough to save Slot’s job.

Liverpool, as you would expect from a club with their resources, have done their due diligence and explored the manager market.

But as stated, all the signs now point towards Slot leading Liverpool next season and being entrusted with getting Liverpool back to winning trophies.