Liverpool are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing an incredible Monaco attacking talent who has been tipped up as Mo Salah’s heir apparent amid strong links to bitter rivals Manchester United.

The Reds are wasting no time in their efforts to improve Arne Slot’s title-winning squad, with two new full-backs on the horizon to go along with their proposed swoop for Florian Wirtz and the addition of an elite No.9.

However, they also have one eye on the future when it comes to eventually replacing Anfield legend Salah and that’s where Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche comes in.

Liverpool are reported to have joined the likes of United, Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest in showing significant interest in the 23-year-old forward.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Akliouche is valued at between £50.2-£58.6million, with the Ligue 1 outfit ready to let him move on if a fee in that region is offered.

The report adds that Liverpool’s interest is ‘strong’ and that the player himself could well be ‘tempted’ by a switch to Anfield as he looks for a bigger challenge fairly early in his career.

Furthermore, it’s stated that Monaco view a move to England as far less damaging than the potential of PSG swooping to lure him away from the principality.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions are known to have tracked Akliouche, who has been involved in 15 goals for Monaco this season, sparking fears of a move to the French capital.

Akliouche has spent the whole of his Monaco career so far playing on the right side of the attack, hence talk of being a potential long-term Salah replacement.

Who is Maghnes Akliouche?

Predominantly a right winger, Akliouche made his debut for Monaco’s B team in August 2020 at the age of 18.

He went on to earn his first-team debut in October 2021, sent on by Niko Kovac in a Ligue 1 clash against Lyon.

Over the next couple of seasons, he made do with brief appearances in virtually any attacking position. It was last season in which he made a definitive breakthrough.

Now focusing his game more as either a right winger or central attacking midfielder, Akliouche scored his first Ligue 1 goal in September 2023, against Marseille – and scored his second less than an hour later.

That day, he was playing as the sole no.10 in a 3-4-1-2 formation, but this season he has shifted over to a right-wing role in a 4-2-3-1.

As a left-footer, that role allows him to cut inside and create chances with his stronger foot. Among attacking midfielders in Ligue 1 this season, he ranks in the 94th percentile for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 minutes and the 91st for progressive passes per 90 minutes.

His dribbling ability is something he has been renowned for and his impressive weight of pass allows him to set up chances for his teammates.

He has the potential to be a good finisher too, but perhaps needs to increase his frequency of shots to become an even bigger threat. The ingredients are there, though.

