Manchester United’s decision to loan Axel Tuanzebe to Napoli will impact the future of one Liverpool star, according to his agent.

24-year-old Tuanzebe is closing in on a six-month loan to the Serie A side, according to BBC Sport. The temporary switch comes after he was recalled by United from Aston Villa.

Tuanzebe joined the Villans on a season-long deal in August, but United clearly decided his development will be better served elsewhere.

The transfer will come as disappointment to Villa boss Steven Gerrard, who was hoping to keep Tuanzebe in the West Midlands.

Tuanzebe will fill Napoli’s need for a new centre-back. They had been linked with Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, but the fellow 24-year-old will no longer be moving to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Phillips’ agent, Colin Murdock, has also managed Tuanzebe in the past. He told Area Napoli, via Sport Witness: “Napoli have taken Axel Tuanzebe, our former client, on loan, so I think they have finished their operations as regards to the role of central defender. Therefore, I don’t think we need further comments on Nat Phillips.”

Phillips has made just three appearances this term. He has fallen down the pecking order following Ibrahima Konate’s arrival in the summer. Fellow centre-halves Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are also back to full fitness.

Cavani leaving Man United will damage them Cavani has been good for United and his loss will be felt in the club.

On the Englishman, Klopp said in December: “We cannot keep him forever, that’s clear. We needed him, just to be safe, for that half-year.

“We will see what happens in the window. He was fine doing it because he’s a great guy.

“People love him because of his heading but with his feet he is unbelievable. He’s a late starter, but his development is unbelievable. I would sign him for any club except Liverpool, because we have him.”

Wayne Rooney emerging as Everton replacement for under-pressure Rafael Benitez

Carragher reacts to Chelsea vs Liverpool

Meanwhile, pundit Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool will fall short in the title race this season.

The Reds drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. They had a two-goal lead by the 26th minute, thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, but Chelsea fought back.

Mateo Kovacic scored a brilliant volley before Christian Pulisic made it 2-2 with a composed finish in first-half stoppage time.

While appearing on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I think when you’re always in the lead, certainly two-nil up against a big rival you’ve got to be disappointed.

“I think Liverpool will be pleased with a point. I think you can see that with the changes Liverpool made in bringing Mane off and Curtis Jones coming on.

“But, that’s why Liverpool won’t win the league this season. Liverpool have taken the lead 17 times this season and so have Manchester City. But City have won every single one.

“Liverpool have won 12 so what Liverpool are lacking that they had in that title-winning season is actually control of a football game.”

READ MORE: Ambitious Liverpool plan to trump Man Utd swap deal for La Liga star – Euro Paper Talk