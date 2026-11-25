Manchester United legend Paul Scholes spoke highly of two young Liverpool stars who may well become cornerstones of the Reds’ spine for the next decade.

Liverpool pumped bitter rivals Man Utd 4-0 on Sunday, handing Mauricio Pochettino a chastening defeat in his first match in charge.

The Red Devils are a shadow of the club they once were and if failing to oversee a fruitful January transfer window, relegation could await.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are emerging as perhaps the only truly viable challenger to Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

Andoni Iraola’s side possess vastly superior firepower when comparing the forwards, and while their defensive record doesn’t match Arsenal’s, their centre-back pairing is perhaps second best in the division right now.

Virgil van Dijk requires no introduction, but in new recruit Jeremy Jacquet, Liverpool have unearthed a gem.

And speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast in the aftermath of the weekend’s games, Man Utd icon, Paul Scholes, revealed his admiration of the 21-year-old Frenchman.

Paul Scholes blown away by Jeremy Jacquet

“I’ll tell you who I do like, the centre-half, Jacquet”, declared Scholes.

After guest presenter Dion Dublin said Jacquet “looked good” against United, Scholes replied while repeatedly nodding his head: “Bloody hell!”

Co-host Nicky Butt went on to suggest Jacquet already operating at such high standard now ensures Liverpool can get another few years out of Van Dijk, who arguably remains the best centre-back in the league despite being 35 years of age.

Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, though TEAMtalk understands there is a will on both sides to iron out an extension and a new deal is expected.

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Scholes also praised 19-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni, who hasn’t looked out of place when playing ahead of established stars like Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai at times this season.

Scholes concluded: “As you’ve seen the midfield player coming from Liverpool, Nyoni… I really like him.”