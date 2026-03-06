Liverpool want to sign ‘the best left-back in the world’ after Man Utd ‘phone call’ ends in shattered ‘dream

Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United

After Manchester United failed in their quest to bring an Inter Milan left-back to Old Trafford, Liverpool believe that they could be able to do a deal to see him play at Anfield from next season, according to a report.

Liverpool will need to sign a new left-back in the summer transfer window, with Andy Robertson out of contract at the end of the season and Kostas Tsimikas, currently on loan at AS Roma, unlikely to have a long-term future at Anfield.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are weighing up whether to hand Robertson a short-term deal, but there is interest in the Scottish left-back from Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic and Wrexham.

Milos Kerkez is the first-choice left-back at Liverpool at the moment, but the former Bournemouth star has not been great under manager Arne Slot so far this season.

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool have identified Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco as a replacement for Robertson.

Liverpool reportedly view Dimarco ‘as the only profile capable of replicating Robertson’s offensive threat’.

The 28-year-old Italy international left-back has scored seven goals and given 15 assists in 35 matches in all competitions for Inter so far this season.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Dimarco, who is also adept at playing as a left wing-back, found the back of the net four times and gave 11 assists in 52 appearances for Inter.

However, Liverpool are likely to face the same fate as Manchester United in their pursuit of Dimarco.

Inter have no intention of selling Dimarco, who is under contract at the Italian giants until the summer of 2027.

On February 19, 2026, Inter Milan-centric Italian news outlet L’Interista reported that ‘Manchester United are after Dimarco’.

The report revealed that Man Utd made a phone call and were bluntly told that Inter are not for sale.

L’Interista noted: ‘Interest from Manchester United? Everyone would like to see Dimarco up close.

‘Seeing the best left-back in the world is a dream for many, they probably need to take a plane to see a top-class player…

‘One phone call was enough to understand that Inter would never let him go, just as Dimarco would never leave Inter…’

Inter are reportedly ‘confident’ of keeping Dimarco, who is ‘on excellent terms’ with the Italian outfit and plans to sign a new contract.

